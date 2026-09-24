Pay-For-Slay in Action: Israeli Dad’s Murderer Was in Debt, Wanted Jihad Payoff

A former Israel Defense Forces spokesman and current national security expert identified the reason for a Palestinian terrorist killing an Israeli father on Yom Kippur eve: He did it for the money.

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Every Israeli has a bounty on his head to the extent that the Palestinian Authority (PA) offers financial rewards to any Palestinian who commits terrorism against Israelis, but especially for deadly terrorism. A Fatah spokesman tied to PA President Mahmoud Abbas recently confirmed pay-for-slay is still very much in effect; it simply goes through a couple of extra steps now in order to make a pretense for Americans, because Americans promised to orchestrate a pricey rebuild of Gaza if the PA claimed it was changing. Earlier this year, Abbas was whining that he needed more money from Israel to fund pay-for-slay. Apparently the Jews are supposed to pay for their own murder.

The violence in Judea and Samaria global media won't report on: Israeli father of six murdered in a terror attack on Yom Kippur Eve. There is a Palestinian attack on Israelis every two hours. https://t.co/7tuiED8bA0 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 20, 2026

When is the American government going to admit that nothing will ever change in Gaza and stop spending huge amounts of money rebuilding jihadis’ homes? Think of all the Israelis still rebuilding and the persecuted Christians in other countries seeing Western aid going only to terrorists in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria.

Related: Israel's U.S. Ambassador’s Son Seriously Injured in Palestinian Terrorist Car-Ramming Attack

What is the difference between Israelis and Palestinians? As soon as the Palestinian terrorist attacked, Netanel Shukrun — who had taken his 16-year-old son to a spring near Neve Tzuf for Yom Kippur cleansing — warned his son to save himself. Shukrun died, but his son Yoav survived. And the most horrible part is that the Palestinian just picked random Jewish strangers to kill so his family would get pay-for-slay.

“Pay for Slay” by the Palestinian Authority is still in full effect, paying Palestinians for killing Jews. The murderer of father of six Nathaniel Shukrun admitted he wanted to get out of debt and instead of just killing himself, he went for killing a Jew. Tks @AriellaNoveck https://t.co/ocreToxP2Y — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) September 24, 2026

This is the reality that Israelis have to face every day, especially in Judea and Samaria, which Muslims are desperate to recolonize and which Western wokies deceptively refer to as the West Bank. Israeli fathers take care of their children by saving them from death. Palestinian fathers recruit their kids into terrorist groups or kill Israelis to get terrorist rewards.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad recruit Palestinian children into terrorism. They groom them for terror. Arm them. Train them. Turn minors into child soldiers. This is Palestinian terrorism exploiting Palestinian children. Children belong in schools, not in terrorist training camps or on the battlefield. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) September 24, 2026

The Gazans do not build anything. I have been to PA-controlled towns in “the West Bank,” and they are filled with heaps of trash, covered in antisemitic and anti-American graffiti, and filled with decaying buildings. I even saw the greenhouses that Israel gifted to the Palestinians, which the latter destroyed because they came from Jews. The only major industry in Gaza and among Palestinians in Judea and Samaria is terrorism.

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#NeverAgainIsNow Anti-Semitic and anti-American graffiti in Palestinian Authority-controlled Bethlehem https://t.co/Bu9i4bm5xw — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) January 28, 2025

And that is the way the Palestinians want it. Yasser Arafat invented the “Palestinian people” in the 1960s specifically for the purpose of recolonizing Israel from its ancient native owners, the Jews. The Muslims have never gotten over the Jews reclaiming Israel, which is why so many Muslim countries from Saudi Arabia to Qatar to Iran are involved in terrorism against Israel. Some terrorists killed Jews for the money. Others do it for the 70 virgins they think they will get in Muslim paradise. But in every case, Islam’s explicit encouragement of jihad and the PA’s pay-for-slay fuel the deadly terror.

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