‘Dancing on Her Grave’: Kennedy Slams Sunny Hostin’s Cannibal Killer Boast

When Sunny Hostin took a victory lap on The View for helping a notorious killer avoid a murder conviction, Kennedy made sure somebody remembered the woman he killed.

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Daniel Rakowitz, the man New York tabloids dubbed "The Butcher of Tompkins Square Park," killed Monika Beerle and cut up her body in a bathtub. He then cooked her remains into a soup, ate some of it, and passed out portions to homeless people in the park.

Back in the early 1990s, The New York Times reported that a single holdout juror "was principally responsible… for preventing them from returning a guilty verdict." Hostin cheerfully claimed the credit. "That was me," she declared. "And it was because I saw clearly that he was psychotic."

Then she walked her stunned co-hosts through the killing as if she were pitching a true-crime podcast. "He did not mean to kill her, and once he killed her, he panicked," Hostin said. "He chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts, tried to commit the perfect crime…"

A man who sets out to commit the perfect crime understands that he committed one. Hostin's own version of events pokes a massive hole in the insanity defense she fought so hard to deliver.

Hostin’s co-hosts were understandably shocked by the admission, but it was Kennedy on The Five who really went after her.

"Sunny Hostin is dancing on her grave, you know?" Kennedy said on Fox News' The Five Wednesday evening.

Kennedy argued that Monika Beerle, the young Swiss dancer who was murdered, deserved better than being "relegated to obscurity" so Hostin could pull off "some sort of a really creepy flex." "This is not the move you think it is," she added. "This is actually deeply unsettling that there are people, people out there like her, who will use an unlimited capacity for being completely irrational to essentially torture society when they have been given a great judicial commandment."

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"And sitting on a jury should be sacred," she continued. "But for her, she didn't seem to care at all, and it's almost as like she's recounting the story with absolute glee."

Kennedy has it exactly right.

Kennedy tied the moment to the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother whose jury deadlocked earlier this month over whether she was criminally responsible for strangling her three young children. "And, you know, I really hope that the people who were contemplating Lindsay Clancy's future were not gleeful," Kennedy said. "And a lot of the conversation that is surrounding Lindsay Clancy, we often forget her children."

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“Sunny Hostin is DANCING on her grave.” @KennedyNation blasts ‘The View’ host’s “creepy flex” about being the holdout juror in an infamous murder trial and says the victim should remain the focus.



Tune in to ‘The Five’ weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel. pic.twitter.com/YoSAZuOkny — The Five (@TheFive) September 23, 2026

That's the point Hostin keeps missing. Monika Beerle was a human being with a real future, and the man who butchered her ended up in a psychiatric hospital instead of a prison cell. She spent nine days in a jury room making sure of that, and more than three decades later, she still wants applause for it. I’m not sure many people see it the way she does. But then again, after the reactions to Lindsay Clancy murdering her three children, who knows?

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