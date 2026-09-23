Karen Bass Exposed How Democrats Really Feel About Democracy

Democrats have spent years warning us that democracy hangs by a thread every time Americans head to the polls, and Democrats are the party that is protecting it.

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Well, somebody forgot to tell Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, because she just declared California's governor's race over, and that an election isn’t necessary.

Bass sat down with former ESPN personalities Jemele Hill and Cari Champion on the Flagrant and Funny podcast to talk about her reelection campaign, her runoff, and the Palisades and Altadena fires. During that conversation, Bass revealed what Democrats really think about “our democracy.”

"That's why the governor's race is over. Our governor's name is Xavier Becerra," Bass said. "You don't need an election on November 3. A Republican cannot win in this state."

Then she took a shot at Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, the British-born former Fox News host. "And yet, a Republican with a British accent?!" she added.

Karen Basura says we don't need an election because a Republican cannot win, and Xavier Basura is "already the governor". This is so revealing.



This is what happens when you have one-party rule: these politicians take you for granted and don't even TRY to earn your vote. Becerra… pic.twitter.com/Mg9RrPW8WP — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 23, 2026

Hill and Champion laughed along. Neither host pushed back, and neither seemed the least bit troubled that Bass had just told millions of voters their ballots don't matter. Think about that for a second. The same Democrat Party that shrieks about "threats to democracy" feels so entitled to power they actually believe that elections aren’t necessary.

Hilton, a naturalized American citizen, responded to the mayor's jab about his accent.

"These are the people who lecture us all the time about democracy, saying, 'Oh, don't bother voting, the Democrat always wins.' These are the people who lecture us the whole time about racism. Attacking people because of their accent, attacking an immigrant. Is that what Karen Bass is all about? Attacking an immigrant with a funny accent? These people who lecture us about racism and democracy? What a joke," Hilton said.

Karen Bass on the governor's race: "We don't need an election on November 3rd."



From the same people who lecture us on "democracy." How about focusing on your own race and the SQUALOR in your city, Karen! pic.twitter.com/rwa9ZfjW4e — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 22, 2026

He's right — and don't you love his shirt?

Imagine a Republican mayor laughing about a Democrat candidate's foreign accent on a podcast. The media would spend a week on it. Bass got giggles. Imagine a Republican declaring an election unnecessary. Imagine the reaction.

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Spencer Pratt, who ran against Bass for mayor, fired back on X. "Karen Basura says we don't need an election because a Republican cannot win, and Xavier Basura is 'already the governor'. This is so revealing," Pratt wrote. "This is what happens when you have one-party rule: these politicians take you for granted and don't even TRY to earn your vote. Becerra isn't even campaigning."

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Pratt argued that competition alone forced City Hall to act. "More got done in LA in the few months that I was campaigning than in a decade or more, all because I put a little fear in this vile reptile," he wrote.

His advice to Democrat voters made more sense than anything Bass said on that podcast. "The best thing for democrats in California is to hand a democrat just ONE loss, so 4 years from now they actually feel like they need to TRY and earn your vote," Pratt wrote. "Then maybe you'll get a better crop of democrats. If you keep rewarding them with your vote, they'll keep getting worse and worse."

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