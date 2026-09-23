AI and Data Centers Are Politically Losers. That’s Why Trump and the GOP Should Go All In.

Nobody likes a thief — but everyone loves Robin Hood. He’s one of history’s most enduring folk heroes. He robbed the rich and gave to the poor, risking life and limb in the process. It made him a legend.

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Sometimes, there’s a PR benefit to flouting expectations, defying conventional wisdom, and jeopardizing your personal interests — because doing so represents an even greater ideal.

It happens a lot in business PR. About a decade ago, CVS voluntarily banned all tobacco products from its 7,000 stores. It was considered a risky move because tobacco was generating over $2 billion annually for CVS. But by placing health over profits, CVS made a powerful statement about its core values. It rebranded the company, opened new corporate sponsorships, and differentiated CVS from competitors. (And more importantly, it directly led to CVS’ $69 billion takeover of Aetna.)

Bottom line?

A sacrifice here can create an even bigger win over there.

Another textbook example is Tylenol: During the cyanide poisoning spree of 1982, the FBI and FDA actually advised Tylenol against a nationwide recall, due to fears of copycats, public panic, and the $100 million cost. Besides, the cyanide poisoning was almost certainly a local crime. Recalling everything would be wasteful.

CEO James Burke did it anyway, crashing Tylenol’s market share to zero.

But the company rebounded with astonishing speed, recovering its market dominance in less than a year. Because when Tylenol returned to the shelves (with tamper-proof packaging, of course), the public recognized — and applauded — its commitment to public safety.

By acting against its short-term financial interests, Tylenol saved its future.

This brings us to AI and data centers. Americans hate ‘em. Only way data centers could get less popular would be by sticking the Star of David onto buildings. (Oy!) AI doomerism has gone viral. It’s emerged as the sleeper issue in the midterms.

That’s perfect for the Dems because the numbers are lopsided: 71% of Americans oppose local data centers; just 27% support them. And when it comes to AI, 80% of voters are concerned; just 18% are not.

A politician’s easiest path, quite naturally, is diving atop the anti-AI bandwagon, cheerleading the negativity, and fanning the flames of data center hysteria. It requires no thought, no courage, and nothing more than following the polls.

Which is why so many are doing it (including some Republicans):

Futurism: Bernie Sanders Proposes Banning Superintelligent AI and Imprisoning Developers for 20 Years

ABC News: Gov. Pritzker: AI Is Dangerous ‘on the Level of Nuclear Weapons’

CNBC: California Gov. Newsom Issues Executive Order to Rein in AI ‘Before It’s Too Late’

Axios: Warren Backs Pause on Advanced AI

Concord Monitor: In Policy Shift, Republicans Say They’ll Pursue a Moratorium on AI Data Centers in NH

Benzinga: Ro Khanna Calls for FDA-Style AI Agency, Says ‘Winning an AI War Is Like Winning a Nuclear War’

NBC News: How Josh Shapiro Changed His Tune on Data Centers

Politico: Abott Slaps Halt on Texas Data Center Permits

NPR: Gov. Hochul Orders a Pause on Data Centers in New York for up to a Year

The Hill: Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Put a Data Center up in Mar-a-Lago’

CNN: Senator Warns AI Needs Guardrails Before Technology Outpaces Regulation

The Verge: Virginia Governor Creates an AI Task Force and Moves to Restrain Data Centers

Conventional wisdom says it’s stupid to run counter to public opinion. Conventional wisdom says supporting AI development and data center growth is the absolute last thing Republicans ought to be doing.

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Conventional wisdom is 100% wrong. (And not for the first time.)

Going all-in on AI and data centers is one of the GOP’s smartest bets to win the midterms.

And the reason why is Robin Hood: Supporting AI makes an even bigger statement about our values, ethos, courage, and vision.

First of all, the political cost isn’t nearly as high as you might think. Just 7% of voters see data centers as a top-three issue. Additionally, only 12% believe AI is a top-three issue. Despite all the doomerism, negativity, and talk of human extinction, most Americans don’t have their undies in a knot over the AI threat. It’s not top-of-mind — or mobilizing voters.

And of those who care deeply about AI, the Republicans might actually get more votes. Most opinion polls have Trump’s popularity in the 30s and 40s, but 54% of daily AI users support the president.

It’s similar to how more Americans are pro-choice than pro-life, but because pro-life voters are far more passionate, it’s a net-winner for Republicans.

From NPR (of all places!):

Politically, abortion has been a stronger voting issue for Republicans than for Democrats. This poll found that abortion ranks as the second-most-important issue for Republicans in deciding their vote for president, behind immigration. But for Democrats, it is fifth — behind health care, America's role in the world, climate change and personal financial well-being.

But it’s less about the AI demo specifically — and more about the branding opportunity for the GOP.

Call it artificial intelligence. Call it super intelligence. (But, apparently, don’t call it superior intelligence.) No matter what you call it, the common denominator is intelligence.

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It beckons a tantalizing question to voters: Do you REALLY want to support a political party that actually opposes intelligence?

Or, when you stop and think about it, does that sound scary as hell?

Besides, a belief in AI is a belief in America. We’re the global leaders; we built this industry from the ground up. We’re the ones who are on the cutting edge of progress.

This probably sounds weird coming from a conservative columnist, but on AI and data centers, Republicans should be the progressives — because it makes an indelible statement about our brand.

AI represents innovation, scientific breakthroughs, medical improvements, and a bold new future. It’s optimistic and forward-thinking. It says we believe in a brighter, more prosperous tomorrow — with America firmly in the lead.

Opposing AI says the opposite.

That doesn’t mean Republicans can’t support common sense protections, like making data centers financially responsible for community electrical/water costs. When AI data centers take away X, make ‘em liable for X+Y, so it’s always a net gain for consumers.

It’s worked splendidly for Loudoun County, Virginia. Local data centers are now generating $1.3 billion annually — 40% of the county’s total tax revenue. It led to a 30% reduction in property taxes and a slew of “splashy public projects,” including three new schools, a new park, and a $102 million recreation center with pools and hydro-massage chairs.

Republicans should openly acknowledge the political reality: The Democrats are on the side of the polls — and scoring points by pandering to public fears about AI. Fearmongering has been their M.O. for quite a while. From JFK campaigning on a nonexistent “missile gap” to the environmental doomerism of the last several decades, declaring “The end is nigh!” is part and parcel of the Democratic playbook.

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Meanwhile, the Republicans are on the side of the American people. We’re not chasing poll numbers — we’re standing on principle and putting America First. And we’ll continue to put America First, even when it’s not politically popular.

Because that’s who we are. It’s what we believe.

Makes a helluva branding statement, doesn’t it?

Recommended: The Trump-Mamdani Bromance: Winners, Losers, and Why Donald Trump Is Jerry Seinfeld

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