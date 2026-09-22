The Trump-Mamdani Bromance: Winners, Losers, and Why Donald Trump Is Jerry Seinfeld

When I was young, innocent, and late-night TV was still culturally relevant, I thought it was weird that NBC shows would feature CBS stars as guests — and vice-versa. Because back then, TV was a zero-sum game: When you’re watching NBC, you weren’t watching CBS.

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I understood the motives of both TV shows. CBS’ David Letterman promoted his interview with NBC’s Jerry Seinfeld because people who watched Jerry Seinfeld would tune in. That’s a short-term win for CBS — and possibly a long-term win if the (many, many) ads for upcoming CBS shows enticed those NBC viewers.

But on the other hand, Jerry Seinfeld also had an opportunity to go on CBS and promote his NBC show. If he’s funny and likable, he could use CBS’ airwaves to grow NBC’s audience — and it wouldn’t cost NBC a dime.

Sure seemed like either NBC or CBS was blowing the math, doesn’t it? Because if watching TV was a zero-sum game, how could both networks walk away with a net gain in viewers?

That’s our segue to the weirdest, wackiest, most inexplicable bromance in modern-day politics: President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani’s base thinks Trump is a racist, evil Nazi. Trump’s base thinks Mamdani is a terrorist-sympathizing, anti-American communist. Trump is a white Republican Christian in his 80s; Mamdani is a brown Democratic Socialist Muslim in his 30s. Natural bedfellows, they ain’t.

Yet here they are, getting along like BFFs. They’re posing before the cameras, grinning like the flippin’ Cheshire cat.

What the heil/halal is going on?

Here’s the spoiler: It’s analogous to the NBC/CBS situation — but with one big difference. And this difference is why it’s a yuuuge net win for the GOP.

But like all victories, it came at a cost: It helped Zohran Mamdani.

After all, Mayor Mamdani’s Achilles’ heel is his radical past. He needs to show New Yorkers — and, for the DSA’s future, the American people — that he can work with Republicans, make pragmatic decisions, and improve the lives of his constituents.

If he’s branded as too radical to lead, it’s not just his career that’s over — it carries cataclysmic consequences for the DSA.

Because Mamdani is one of the DSA’s most famous faces. He embodies their entire brand. They’re connected at the (perceptual) hip.

When Mamdani is diminished, so is the DSA.

And for Republicans, that’s the biggest PR liability of this improbable bromance, because the opposite, alas, is also true: When you elevate Mamdani, you also elevate the DSA.

Every. Single. DSA. Candidate.

Which makes life much easier for DSA-affiliated politicians like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. How can Republicans say El-Sayed is too radical for D.C. if Zohran Mamdani clearly isn’t too radical for President Trump? It creates a messaging issue.

Mamdani just used Trump to normalize the DSA movement.

But Trump also used Mamdani. And the president walked away with an absolute treasure trove of PR goodies.

First, Trump softened his own image. He showed voters he’s a pragmatic, patriotic problem-solver who’ll work with anyone to help the American people. (And for all the accusations of racism and Islamophobia, Trump’s obvious affection for Mamdani negated it.) He walked away looking more likable, more reasonable, and more like a leader.

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Trump’s base — and Mamdani’s base — might’ve hated their lovefest, but it’s exactly what persuadable undecideds yearn to see.

Second, in the same news cycle where the media portrayed President Trump as a power-hungry fascist who bans news outlets, here he was breaking (pita) bread with the DSA’s public face — and taking plenty of questions from reporters.

Trump even noted the contradiction:

🚨 Mamdani was asked about Trump banning CNN, MSNOW & Politico from the White House.



He completely dodged.



Then Trump: “They were gonna boycott me — look at all the press here.” pic.twitter.com/H0bTdytNaW — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) September 21, 2026

By the way, did you note how Mamdani admitted that he insisted on reporters, TV cameras, and thus heavy news coverage? That’s because he had a vested PR interest in highlighting how effectively he can work with the president.

What happened yesterday was the convergence of interests.

Third, it showcased President Trump’s work ethic. With the Sleepy Joe Biden example still fresh in our minds (but perhaps not so fresh in Biden’s mind), it’s important to see our leader shaking hands, kissing babies, and tirelessly fulfilling his presidential responsibilities. Trump is the one getting stuff done — which contrasts perfectly with the obstructionist Democrats on the ballot.

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Those are three big PR wins for the president. But the biggest win, by far, is the first one.

Mamdani is strongly identified with the DSA brand. Maybe AOC is neck-and-neck with him as its #1 ambassador, but it’s very, very close.

But Mamdani isn’t that closely identified with the Democratic Party’s national brand. I’ve argued that the GOP should work harder to connect the two, but right now, the brands are different.

Connecting Democratic candidates in Texas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Georgia, Maine, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Ohio with Mayor Mamdani and the DSA is still an uphill battle. For many reasons, including New York City’s reputational uniqueness, the brands haven’t commingled.

But Donald Trump is already connected to every Republican candidate in all 50 states.

Elevating Mamdani helps a handful of DSA candidates; elevating Trump helps every single Republican. It’s a numbers game, and the numbers are on the GOP’s side.

The president is our public face. He told the American people, “Pretend I’m on the ballot” — and in all honesty, he is.

The quickest, most efficient path for Republicans to win the midterms is elevating President Trump’s popularity.

Yesterday in New York City, President Trump used the DSA’s public face to do just that. He leveraged Mamdani’s personal interests and/or naivety to elevate the GOP.

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And yet again, the DSA put its own well-being ahead of the Democratic Party. (It’s a trend.)

Bottom line?

Mamdani and the DSA won some — but Donald Trump and the Republican Party won a whole lot more.

See what I mean? Donald Trump is our Jerry Seinfeld: He went on Mamdani’s turf, posed before cameras as his guest, and walked away with a helluva PR goodie bag.

And in return, Mamdani got his show a ratings boost. Good for him, but exponentially better for the GOP.

Because Donald Trump is also more than Jerry Seinfeld. He’s the whole damn network.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Blue wave or red wall, the 2026 midterms will transform our country.

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