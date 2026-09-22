The Somali Daycare Fraud Story Just Got Way Bigger Than Minnesota

When Somali daycare fraud comes up, Nick Shirley's independent investigations in the Minneapolis, Minn., area are usually the first thing people think of. Minnesota has become such a magnet for this particular brand of taxpayer theft that it's tempting to treat it as a regional quirk, a Minnesota problem and nothing more.

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It isn't.

An investigation into Somali-run home daycares in the Seattle area has uncovered a scheme in which several facilities appear to be misusing taxpayer-funded childcare grants, with more than $5 million in potential abuse identified across just two neighborhoods. Post Millennial journalist Katie Daviscourt visited more than 20 addresses registered as daycare locations to see for herself what the money was actually paying for.

Daisy Family Childcare operates out of a property that looks more like a modern mansion than a place that watches toddlers. The facility has collected nearly $2 million in taxpayer funds, pulling in about $70,000 a month. As Nick Shirley experienced, when Daviscourt showed up in the middle of the day, there wasn't a single child in sight.

Aboo Family Daycare receives roughly $40,000 a month in taxpayer funding, according to public records. One neighbor said he'd known for years that Aboo was a scam, which raises an obvious question: If the neighbors knew, why didn't the state? I think we all know the answer.

At Hormuud Home Family Daycare, two women outside grew visibly agitated when Daviscourt simply asked whether she could enroll a child there. The facility sits in the South Seattle area Daviscourt referred to as "Little Mogadishu," where a map showed more than a dozen daycares clustered within a short stretch of neighborhood, all drawing from the same taxpayer-funded well.

Star Family Home Daycare, located in the same area, receives about $30,000 a month in taxpayer funding. Asked whether the building was actually a daycare, a woman on the property didn't flinch. "I don't care, I'm not going to answer," she said.

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At another registered daycare address, a man confronted Daviscourt and her cameraman outright. He first asked if they were "Trump people," then called them "haters" and told them to "get out of here," which is an interesting reaction from someone with nothing to hide.

A separate neighbor said there were "so many" daycares in the area, and claimed the people running them were only doing it for their "family."

The funding running through all of this comes from Seattle's Child Care Assistance Program, which lets daycares request government money to support businesses caring for low- to middle-income families. It's the same basic setup Minnesota fraudsters exploited for years that the Democrats in power never seem to notice… or, more accurately, deliberately turn a blind eye to.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: TPM's @KatieDaviscourt investigated Somali home daycares in Seattle. Could there be millions of dollars of potential misuse of taxpayer funds?



When she knocked on doors, often no one answered and if they did they were hostile and defensive. Neighbors say they… pic.twitter.com/ixY5J4aFOU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 21, 2026

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We've already seen how this movie ends. When Nick Shirley exposed the fraud in Minneapolis, he was attacked, the fraud itself was denied outright, and the Left came roaring to the defense of the people responsible rather than the taxpayers footing the bill. Daviscourt's investigation found more than $5 million in potential daycare fraud in just two neighborhoods.

So, why does this keep happening in blue cities in blue states? The obvious answer is that they’re magnets for this kind of fraud, and you can bet that the same thing is happening all over the country.

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