4 Minnesota Fraudsters Plead Guilty to $2.2 Million in Stolen Funds

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday confirmed that four more Minnesota fraudsters have pleaded guilty to defrauding taxpayers of millions of dollars.

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This case in particular regards Minnesota’s now-defunct Housing Stabilization Services (HSS) program. Moktar Hassan Aden, Mustafa Dayib Ali, Khalid Ahmed Dayib, and Abdifitah Mohamud Mohamed (another group of culturally enriching Muslims, perhaps?) launched Brilliant Minds Services LLC in the Griggs-Midway Building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Evidently the brilliance of their minds consisted of finding ways to steal some $2.2 million from taxpayers. And now that authorities caught them, the brilliant minds finally had to face the inevitable and plead guilty, as a July 24 press release confirmed.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Daniel N. Rosen emphasized, “Medicaid fraud is a serious offense with real consequences. These defendants stole funds intended to support vulnerable Minnesotans who rely on housing and recovery services. Their guilty pleas underscore my office’s commitment to holding accountable those who exploit public programs.” All welfare programs are inherently vulnerable to abuse, but Democrats at both the state and national levels have removed as many safeguards as possible, thus facilitating the theft.

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Aden, Ali, Dayib, and Mohamed enrolled their Brilliant Minds Services LLC as a Medicaid service provider. Allegedly they would help seniors, the mentally ill, and those with substance abuse issues to get housing through the HSS program. But in reality, the four men either inflated claims to obtain higher-than-justified reimbursements, or simply billed Medicaid for services they didn’t provide. In fact, the men billed Medicaid for 350 people whom they never assisted at all, per the DOJ.

Related: Ilhan’s Sister Incorporated USAID Company at Infamous Fraudsters’ Address?

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the DOJ National Fraud Enforcement Division decried the fraud. “These defendants corruptly exploited vulnerable people and a vulnerable program to enrich themselves,” he said. “Taxpayer dollars designed to provide shelter and support for the homeless and needy instead went to the pockets of these men. They have now admitted their fraudulent conduct and will face justice for their crimes. In the meantime, our work to stamp out fraud in Minnesota will continue in abandon.”

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Aden and co. used ChatGPT AI to fabricate records in order to cover up their fraud when authorities asked for proof. In total, the four fraudsters managed to steal $2.2 million in taxpayer money from April 2022 to April 2025 by claiming to help the 350 enrollees. They (Aden and co.) have since entered guilty pleas for wire fraud and could be looking at up to 20 years in prison each.

The DOJ Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program and the Fraud Division continue to investigate and pursue punishment for fraudsters. Minnesota has been a particular hotspot of fraud. In fact, one of the new scandals regards Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-Minn.) sister Sahra Noor, whose USAID-funded company is tied to the infamous "Feeding Our Future" scammers.

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