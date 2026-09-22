Microsoft Claims a Quantum Breakthrough That Physicists Still Debate As DARPA Tests It

Microsoft says it has made one of quantum computing's hardest problems dramatically easier.

Some physicists aren't convinced.

Now DARPA gets to put its hands on the hardware.

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Microsoft announced Tuesday that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will receive direct, on-site access to its latest quantum system at a new Maryland research center. The arrangement gives government evaluators something far more useful than another presentation about Microsoft's roadmap. They can examine and test the technology itself.

The machine centers on Microsoft's Majorana 2 technology. Microsoft says its newest topological qubits are more than 1,000 times more reliable than the previous generation. Their average lifetime is about 20 seconds, with some lasting more than a minute. The company says those advances have allowed it to cut its timetable in half and target a scalable quantum computer by 2029.

From Microsoft:

To create Majorana 2, the Microsoft Quantum team improved Majorana 1’s material stack to create a more stable topological phase. Majorana 2 replaces Majorana 1’s superconductor, aluminum, with lead, and also updates the semiconductor active region to a combination of indium arsenide and indium arsenide antimonide. This change in materials results in significant increases in performance, which are reflected in the improved robustness of the topological phase. The topological gap, which protects the topological qubits from environmental noise and errors, is more than double that of the previous quantum processor. The gate-defined devices in our quantum processors are composed of tetrons, a type of topological qubit consisting of two superconducting nanowires with Majorana Zero Modes (MZMs) at their ends. MZMs are the building blocks of topological qubits, storing quantum information through parity, the evenness or oddness of the number of electrons in a topoconductor wire.

If you're wondering why anyone outside a physics department should care, the problem is reliability.

Quantum bits, or qubits, are extraordinarily fragile. Tiny disturbances can destroy the quantum information needed to perform calculations. Microsoft has spent years pursuing a different approach built around topological qubits, which the company believes it can store information in a form naturally more resistant to errors.

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If it works at scale, the implications could be enormous.

Microsoft believes machines built this way could eventually tackle issues conventional computers struggle with, including materials design, chemistry, medicine, and energy research. Quantum computing also matters to national security because sufficiently powerful systems could eventually affect encryption and other sensitive technologies.

There's one complication.

Microsoft's underlying topological approach has remained controversial among physicists. Researchers questioned the evidence surrounding Majorana 1 when Microsoft unveiled it in 2025, and skepticism continued after Majorana 2 arrived this June. Some scientists remain unconvinced that Microsoft has conclusively demonstrated the exotic physical state at the heart of its approach.

Microsoft says its measurements support the technology. Skeptics argue that other, more ordinary physical effects can sometimes produce signals resembling what Microsoft is looking for.

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Enter DARPA.

Its Quantum Benchmarking initiative exists specifically to determine whether commercial quantum architecture can deliver useful computers rather than impressive demonstrations. Microsoft and PsiQuantum have already advanced to the final evaluation stage, where government teams verify components, prototypes, and system-level operation. DARPA says its goal is independent testing capable of separating what is technically viable from what is hype.

From DARPA:

QBI is not a competition between performers: DARPA is interested in evaluating all viable approaches for which there is available funding. Successful performers will progress through three stages: Stage A: Describe a utility-scale quantum computer concept that has a plausible path to realization in the near term.

Stage B: Describe a Research and Development Plan capable of realizing the utility-scale quantum computer, the risks associated with that plan and the planned risk mitigation steps, and the prototypes needed to burn down these risks. | Learn more about Stage B teams

Stage C: Work with the Government to Verify and Validate that their utility-scale quantum computer concept can be constructed as designed and operated as intended.

Nobody should expect DARPA to walk into Maryland next week and announce whether Microsoft has won the quantum-computing race. Verification at this level takes time, and DARPA isn't choosing one corporate champion. It's evaluating multiple technological approaches.

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But something important is changing.

Microsoft has spent years telling the scientific world that its unusual route to quantum computing can work. Majorana 2 raises the claim considerably by promising far greater stability and a scalable machine within three years.

Now an independent government team gets close enough to test the components, measurements, and assumptions behind those claims.

Quantum computing has never lacked promises.

DARPA's job is to find out which machines can keep them.

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