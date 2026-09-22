WATCH: Trump Leaves His New National Security Advisor in Stitches

President Donald Trump officially has a new national security advisor. Okay, it's the same as the old one, but he made it official this week. Technically, Marco Rubio was the acting national security advisor up until now. The president just signed a commission, officially giving him the job. That means he is now the first person to hold that role and be secretary of State since Henry Kissinger. It's one for the history books.

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I don't think Kissinger also ran the U.S. Archives though. For what it's worth, Rubio stepped away from that position in February of this year. He was also working as the acting head of USAID up until last summer when it was finally dismantled.

Rubio took on the role of national security advisor in May 2025 when Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz was removed from the position after accidentally adding The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief to a private group chat on the encrypted messaging app Signal. The group included high-ranking officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, and they discussed private military plans for the Houthis in Yemen.

And so, the man with many jobs, lots of jokes, and tons of fun memes was born.

Do you think Rubio is doing a good job? pic.twitter.com/y7u4WHgK77 — Liberal Tear Creator™ (@LibTearCreator1) January 9, 2026

Trump has spent the last year praising Rubio, referring to him as the person he can call when he needs help with something, stating that he will go down as the "greatest Secretary of State in history" and even floating him as a potential 2028 presidential or vice-presidential candidate.

Well, on Tuesday, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump announced he has more plans for Rubio.

During his big speech at the UNGA on Tuesday morning, Trump stated, "My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure. The biggest pressure they’ve ever been under. It is an absolutely failed state. It is failing like never before. And it will fall. Marco Rubio is handling the negotiations... we'll see what happens."

As I reported earlier, the Cuban regime's delegation stormed out of the room upon hearing that, but Trump was not deterred. Later in the day, while meeting with leadership from the various Shield of the Americas countries, the president spoke about Cuba again, but this time, he managed to make the crowd — and Rubio — crack up.

"What can I say about Cuba? They had another blackout last night," the president said at the meeting. "They don't have enough for lights. I don't know what's going on with Cuba, but they're not looking good"

Then, he turned his attention back to Rubio.

"But, you know, Marco's parents were born in Cuba — second-generation, so he wants to figure it all out. Marco, right? You want to figure out what's exactly there," Trump continued. "I think he has figured it out, so whether somebody in the near future drops him off the middle of Cuba, just on the way back from Iran, where they have one of those big beautiful aircraft carriers, fly him in, drop him off, and he'll figure out the rest."

The crowd cracked up, Rubio included, but Trump then got serious and pointed out that "it is a great story — his parents were born there and now look at his position as Secretary of State, doing a fantastic job."

PRESIDENT TRUMP on CUBA: He wants to figure it all out, Marco, right? He wants to figure out what's exactly there — I think he has figured it out. pic.twitter.com/IYmZAViFTe — Department of State (@StateDept) September 22, 2026

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I feel like I've written this a million times, but back in March, when Trump and Rubio hosted the initial Shield of the Americas meeting, Trump mentioned that the Cuban regime would fall, and it got the biggest round of applause from the gathered group of presidents. The entire hemisphere is waiting for that day, and let's hope our new official national security advisor makes it happen.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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