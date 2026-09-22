DHS Corrects the Record on Shot Illegal Alien in Texas

After an illegal alien fled from federal officers in Austin over the weekend and ended up getting shot (nonfatally), the media and activists immediately began their usual round of hysteria about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). I know you will be shocked, but the media and activists lied.

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Wilber Rafael Garces Perez became the latest Democrat hero by doing everything wrong, including trying to evade arrest. Democrats would like you to believe that he is a legal resident and a hard-working community pillar who fled ICE officers purely because they are Donald Trump's Gestapo. The true story is a whole lot different.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) posted a thread on X with a few of the viral claims and then the facts in response. One of the assertions that Perez’s lawyer has industriously circulated and that the press has been all too happy to report is that ICE cruelly refused to allow doctors to promptly remove the bullet from Perez. DHS pointed out how ridiculous this claim is given that ICE has no authority over a hospital's treatment decisions, nor would it recommend a specific course of treatment. In fact, DHS stated that Perez is receiving round-the-clock medical care, including pain medication, almost certainly on the taxpayers' dime. He has to pay his dirtbag lawyer, so why would he pay his own hospital bills? That’s for American citizens to do.

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Perez’s lawyer has also falsely insisted that Perez has a valid work permit at the present time. In fact, the work permit expired in 2025, and Perez should never have had it given that he entered our country illegally.

CLAIM: The illegal alien was ordered removed in absentia. FACT: Yes. This is why aliens must show up to their removal proceedings. Legal obligations do not end because someone’s address changed. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 22, 2026

DHS clarified that Perez “entered illegally under the Biden Administration. The illegal alien had no valid work permit, had no protective status, and had a final order of removal from a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge.”

Another claim from Perez's attorney is that Perez had to sleep on the floor. That did not happen. The hospital released Perez, and at the ICE detention facility he slept in a bed. As DHS noted, illegal aliens in ICE detention often enjoy a better standard of living than many American citizens in jails.

Related: Lefties Write Vile Pro-Assassination Graffiti Near Spot Where Illegal Alien Got Shot

The DHS response to the claim that ICE “indiscriminately” targeted Perez deserves to be quoted in full:

This is false. This illegal alien was the subject of a targeted vehicle stop. What makes someone a target for immigration enforcement is whether or not they are illegally in the U.S. Resisting officers and evading arrest is dangerous for our officers, illegal aliens, and the public. We remind the public that resisting officers and evading arrest is a felony and a federal crime. Sanctuary politicians need to stop encouraging this dangerous behavior that puts our officers and the public at risk. This dangerous attempt to evade arrest comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and provided resources and tips for how to openly defy ICE: - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public. - Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters. - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest. - California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

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Austin does not need to get rid of ICE. Democrat politicians need to stop breaking federal law (see 8 U.S. Code § 1324 and 18 U.S. Code § 118) and activists need to stop committing violence against ICE.

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