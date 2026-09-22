Lefties Write Vile Pro-Assassination Graffiti Near Spot Where Illegal Alien Got Shot

Anarchists wrote vile messages and calls for assassination at the site of federal authorities shooting — but not killing — an illegal alien criminal on September 20. Among the graffiti messages was one praising radical Texas state Rep. James Talarico (D-50th District), who is running for the U.S. Senate.

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I don’t know about you, but I couldn’t give a hang if an illegal alien who should never have been in our country ended up with a bullet in him. The only reason to feel any concern at all is that it attracts violent leftist domestic terrorists to a particular site. If Venezuelan Wilber Perez had never come into our country in defiance of our laws, and had never fled from federal officers because he knew he had a final order of removal, he would never have been injured. Just as with Lindsay Clancy, people are wasting their empathy on someone who doesn’t deserve it. Feel sorry for ICE officers facing more than a 1,300% increase in assaults this year.

Below you can see that despicable protesters have already been decorating the site of Perez’s arrest with some of their usual appalling messages. The graffiti includes “F**K ICE,” “F**K DONALD TRUMP,” “KILL DONALD TRUMP,” and “TALARICO LOVE WINS.” Talarico’s campaign website describes the American southern border as needing a “welcome mat.”

ATX- I’m currently at the corner where Venezuelan illegal, Wilber Perez, was shot by ICE. Protesters are here to build a memorial for him with one Talarico supporter spray painting “KILL DONALD TRUMP” and “TALARICO LOVE WINS” on a pillar near the shooting location. https://t.co/JKlpJQiv9P — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) September 22, 2026

Related: Illegal Alien’s Ponzi Scheme Defrauded Victims of $31 Million

One of the masked protesters is shown in the video finishing off the “KILL DONALD TRUMP” graffiti. Perhaps there would be some way to identify him? 18 U.S. Code § 871 criminalizes explicit threats against the president’s life. Then again, it is also illegal to threaten federal officers (18 U.S.C. § 115). So more than one of the graffiti slogans is potentially illegal.

Among the more violent messages was “KILL ALL PEDOS” right above “IT DOESN’T STOP WITH EPSTEIN.” Since the U.S. government did not end up arresting anyone relative to the Epstein scandal, now Democrats are running ads constantly and have long been making speeches throwing all the blame for convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Republicans. If Trump wanted to give Republicans a big boost before the midterms, he could start arresting people related to the Epstein files. The people who wrote the graffiti in the video above would no doubt be shocked to find that the pedos they think they want arrested or killed are some of their own favorite politicians and celebrities.

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But to return to the main point of the article, several of those graffiti messages are illegal, as I stated above. And all that defacing of public property was to show solidarity for an illegal alien whom the Biden administration allowed in but who has a final order of removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Perez is a foreign criminal, not a pitiful victim.

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