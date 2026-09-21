Illegal Alien’s Ponzi Scheme Defrauded Victims of $31 Million

An illegal alien from India now has a conviction for a Ponzi scheme that stole tens of millions of dollars from victims in America.

Siddharth Jawahar pleaded guilty in January to three counts of wire fraud, but U.S. District Judge Zachary M. Bluestone did not sentence him until September 15, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. Bluestone gave Jawahar 11 years in prison, after which DHS had the criminal alien scheduled for deportation. Jawahar is also legally bound to restore $31.35 million to his victims.

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A DHS spokesperson described Jawahar as “guilty as sin,” arguing, “This criminal mastermind’s endgame was to steal their money so he could be popping champagne in the lap of luxury, but karma has finally tackled him. Once he completes his sentence, he will be SWIFTly deported from the United States and live the rest of his life in exile.”

It appears that DHS is making a joke based on the name of Jawahar’s company, Swiftarc. The agency has a procurement program called SWIFT too. DHS did note that Jawahar lawfully entered the United States more than once between 2005 and 2010, but that he ultimately overstayed his legal period and that he also has a conviction for driving while intoxicated in Texas.

The reality is that illegal aliens commit crimes every single day in America, and no matter what leftists want you to believe, mass migration has fueled crime. Think of how much money a single illegal alien was able to steal from investors.

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DHS reported more details on the case:

Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company called Swiftarc Capital LLC, which began investing client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP), in 2015. When 99% of client funds were consolidated into PMP and its value declined, Jawahar did not tell investors and falsely claimed that they were making profits. From July 2016 to December 2023, Jawahar took in more than $35 million from Swiftarc investors, but only invested about $10 million. He used the money to fund an extravagant lifestyle, including travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels, luxury apartments, memberships at private clubs, spending sprees, and expensive outings at fancy restaurants.

Democrats would probably call him a dreamer seeking a better life, but like so many other illegal aliens, he only wanted to come here in order to exploit people for his own benefit without contributing anything to our nation.

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The DHS spokesperson added, “Illegal aliens exploiting Americans is nothing new after many years of open borders and sanctuary policies, but the men and women of DHS know all too well how to handle such cases. DHS remains CHIEFly committed to deporting illegal aliens so that we can prevent such injustices from ever happening again.”

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Because Democrats have gone out of their way to prevent any honest analysis of what percentage of crimes in America are due to illegal aliens, we cannot say for certain, but even one such crime is one too many.

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