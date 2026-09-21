UK ‘Charity’ Helps Adult Migrants Pretend to Be Kids

An alleged charity based in Britain is helping aliens who move to Europe pretend they are minors, even though they are in fact adults. It’s just another illustration of how so-called charities and NGOs across the West are facilitating crime and sabotaging the countries where they operate.

Advertisement

The Telegraph tends to be pro-mass migration, favoring the UK government policy, but even The Telegraph conducted an investigation into a “British asylum charity,” Care4Calais, that in multiple cases vouched for illegal aliens who claimed to be minors when courts or judges later assessed them to be much older.

One particularly ridiculous case involved an Ethiopian man in his early to mid-20s whom a Care4Calais volunteer claimed was 17 because he didn’t like making decisions and didn’t know how to shave. Judge Sarah Grey pointed out that the man had a receding hairline, very thick facial hair, and a muscular, mature build. A lack of responsibility is not automatically a symbol of being teenaged, especially from someone moving to a new country explicitly to exploit the system.

Notably, almost 17% of taxpayer-funded benefits recipients in Britain are foreigners, according to UK Benefits. The Express reported that 19% of UK arrests between 2021 and 2025 were foreigners, while 80% of train thefts, 39.6% of violent crimes, and 36.6% of sexual offenses were due to “migrants.” Lack of responsibility seems to be a feature of “refugees” and “migrants,” especially Muslim males.

For Our VIPs: Wokies Silent as Palestinians Attack Israelis Every Two Hours

From The Telegraph:

In one case, a Sudanese man in his 20s was placed in children’s accommodation after Care4Calais referred him to a local council. Immigration courts later rejected such claims, finding that those involved had tried to deceive the authorities to gain the “advantages” of being treated as a child asylum seeker. These include access to school places and council accommodation rather than hotels used to house adult asylum seekers… Home Office figures show that 6,255 asylum seekers had their age disputed in cases closed in the year ending this March. Of these, 43 per cent were found to be adults despite claiming to be children, while 57 per cent were assessed as children.

Chris Philp, shadow home secretary, acknowledged that the Charity Commission did need to investigate Care4Calais. “If male illegal immigrants in their 20s get away with pretending to be under 18 and are then placed with teenage girls in schools, the risks are obvious,” he said. "Care4Calais’ activity is borderline illegal and certainly not charitable. Care4Calais actively supports illegal immigration, and the Charity Commission should investigate them and shut them down.”

Advertisement

Of course, Philp did not admit that the whole issue is that if you can’t trust these foreigners to be in your schools, you also can’t trust them to be in your country. Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, was more honest when he insisted that Care4Calais is “aiding and abetting the mass invasion of unvetted males into Britain.”

A spokesman for the charity denied any wrongdoing and claimed that UK courts should be judging more migrants to be minors. “Care4Calais is a humanitarian charity that distributes aid to people who have fled war, torture and persecution,” he boasted. The UK government definitely needs to shut this organization down.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.