At Last: Justice for Winston Churchill

Finally, one of the West's most maligned heroes has gotten the defense he so richly deserves.

A man who calls himself Olax Outis (his real name is Caspar San Giorgi) was acquitted last Monday in a London court for defacing a statue of Winston Churchill. Outis adorned the statue with the proclamation that Churchill was a “Zionist War Criminal,” and added the obligatory “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine,” but he argued in court that since he had used water-soluble paint, no real harm was done, and the court evidently agreed.

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The court appeared indifferent to the need to defend Churchill’s reputation, which has come under fire from many people other than Olax Outis, as Britain continues its descent into madness. Now, however, a man who differs markedly from British authorities in that he genuinely loves Western civilization, and reveres Churchill as one of its foremost defenders, has given us an invaluable defense of Churchill himself, in the form of a book-length rebuke to ignorant leftist savages such as Olax Outis and others who revile the man who rallied Britain in its darkest hour.

In Churchill's Secular Creed: Empire, Zionism, and Islam's Complicity in the Holocaust, Ibn Warraq presents a comprehensive case for Churchill, providing a wealth of ammunition for those unfortunate enough to have to contend with the Olax Outises of the world. As the Outises are largely in charge today of the government bureaucracy, educational system, and entertainment apparatus, like a gang of hyenas overtaking the zoo, this is an important service, and it is striking in itself that Ibn Warraq is the one who has provided it.

That is because, like Churchill, Ibn Warraq is one of the heroes of Western civilization. Born in colonial India and raised as a Muslim, Ibn Warraq would have raised no eyebrows if he had become another Mahmood Mamdani (the father of the current mayor of New York City): a Marxist darling of the intelligentsia, railing against the alleged evils of the United States, colonialism, “white supremacy” and all the rest from his cosseted position as a professor at Columbia University.

Instead, Ibn Warraq chose a markedly different route. Instead of taking the easy path of parroting the politics of resentment that would have brought him wealth and adulation, he freed himself from the mind-forged manacles of Islam and embraced the greatness of Western civilization. His 1995 book Why I Am Not a Muslim was a pioneering and courageous work, published at a time when virtually no one in the West was aware that Islam wasn’t a religion like any other.

In numerous other books on various aspects of Islam, he has broadened and deepened that critique, while not neglecting to explain why the West presents a superior alternative to Sharia societies. In Why the West Is Best: A Muslim Apostate’s Defense of Liberal Democracy and Defending the West: A Critique of Edward Said's Orientalism, among other books, Ibn Warraq struck back directly against the advocates of the Western self-hatred that has overtaken so much of the intellectual life of the U.S. and Europe.

And now, in Churchill’s Secular Creed, he strikes a serious blow against those who deride Churchill as a colonialist, racist, and more. He quotes the twentieth-century English historian Sir Geoffrey Elton saying that “at this present time, a school of historians — and I mean historians, not only journalists — is developing that is devoted to pulling Winston Churchill off his pedestal.” Elton says that these Marxist historians “cannot bear to think that any single man (and one who managed to enjoy war, at that) could have had the historical influence which this man did have. After all, they themselves could never have exercised such influence — and are not all men equal?”

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Elton concludes: “When I meet a historian who cannot think there have been great men, great men moreover in politics, I feel myself in the presence of a bad historian; and there are times when I incline to judge all historians by their opinion of Winston Churchill — whether they can see that, no matter how much better the details, often damaging, of man and career become known, he still remains quite simply a great man.” Ibn Warraq adds: “I concur wholeheartedly.”

As you read Churchill’s Secular Creed, you will find yourself concurring, with ever greater enthusiasm, as well. This book provides an abundance of evidence to refute definitively the claim that the British Empire, particularly in British India, was evil to the core, and that Churchill was one of its chief villains. It also thoroughly and definitively documents Churchill’s forthright and unapologetic Zionism and admiration for the Jewish people — another reason why the increasingly antisemitic left hates Churchill so passionately today. Ibn Warraq likewise explores in detail Churchill’s views on Islam, which would get him smeared as an “Islamophobe” today, and thoroughly destroys the modern-day claim that Churchill was, despite appearances to the contrary, actually a convert to Islam.

Admirers of Churchill will love this book, but it is much more than a biography of the great man (although it is very much that). This book is a solid and rewarding antidote to the anti-Western propaganda that inundates us today. As such, Churchill’s Secular Creed belongs in a place of honor in the library of anyone who is determined to prevent the left from attaining the victory in the West toward which it is striding today with so much arrogance.

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