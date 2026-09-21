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Multiple Lindsay Clancy Jurors Broke the Rules, but Guess Who Might Be Investigated

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Multiple Lindsay Clancy Jurors Broke the Rules, but Guess Who Might Be Investigated
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

The persecution of the one brave holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case keeps reaching new lows.

Multiple jurors admitted to actions that explicitly break rules surrounding jury selection and qualification in America. Only one juror actually did his job in assessing the evidence and recommending a punishment accordingly. But because his conclusion is not the one that millions of crazed leftist harpies reach, the attorney for the murderer wants that juror to face an insanely invasive investigation. Sounds as if both Lindsay Clancy and her attorney need to be in jail. How is this not incitement to violence and/or defamation?

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The Massachusetts Trial Juror’s Handbook states very explicitly, “Jurors must be fair and impartial, and must treat everyone equally regardless of race, color, creed, or other differences.” Below is a clip of one juror not only frankly confessing that she came into the trial with an agenda and a predetermined decision, regardless of evidence, but also that other female jurors had the exact same disqualifying attitude.

In other words, multiple jurors were not assessing Lindsay Clancy as an individual who murdered children with premeditation and no remorse, but as a human with female genitalia whom they could use as a lay figure for advancing their own political and cultural ideology.

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Furthermore, while Clancy’s attorney is suggesting that the holdout juror had some sort of outside influence, it was actually the jurors in favor of Clancy who used outside information. Former nurses harassed multiple other members of the jury into believing Clancy couldn’t be held responsible because of their independent interpretations of a toxicology report, using their alleged expertise or outside knowledge instead of deliberating based only on the evidence from the trial.

Now, Michael Desronvil did not come into the trial with an agenda, nor is there any solid evidence that he used outside knowledge in making his determination. Yes, he is a Catholic conservative, but ultimately, even the other jurors who hated him had to admit that, as one put it, “he had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” You know, that fact was the whole crux of the murder trial. Desronvil has since defended himself using an argument based entirely on the evidence:

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Not that any of this prevented him from having to move to a new location because a mob surrounded his home and hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of morally and mentally ill buffoons are out to destroy him. Some wokies were momentarily staggered by finding out that Desronvil is black, but that has not halted the torrent of hatred. In fact, many lefties seem to consider him some sort of race traitor because he wanted justice for three murdered white children, no matter how much the mob of white Karens on the jury screamed at him.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS

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