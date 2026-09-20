Trump Offers Solidarity on Yom Kippur as Palestinian Jihad Mars the Holy Day

President Donald Trump offered his “best wishes” to all Jews celebrating the High Holy Day of Yom Kippur even as Palestinian terrorism bloodied the eve of the holy day in Israel.

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The violence in Judea and Samaria global media won't report on: Israeli father of six murdered in a terror attack on Yom Kippur Eve. There is a Palestinian attack on Israelis every two hours. https://t.co/7tuiED8bA0 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 20, 2026

Palestinian terrorism continues on a daily basis, especially in Judea and Samaria, which Western media and jihadis deceptively call the West Bank. Even though the Jews have reclaimed their ancestral homeland of Israel, returning to the land that God promised them as a perpetual possession thousands of years ago (Genesis 17:8), Satan is not giving up that easily. The demonic religion of Islam continues to claim Israel for itself, and Muslim dictatorships and terrorist groups across the Middle East continually target Israelis.

Undeterred by the rising tide of antisemitism in the United States, President Trump offered a brief but warm message on Sunday, the evening of which marks the start of the Day of Atonement in 2026. “On the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, I send my best wishes to the entire Jewish community for a blessed Yom Kippur,” Trump declared.

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Trump continued, “As it is referred to in the Torah as the ‘Sabbath of Sabbaths,’ Yom Kippur empowers those of the Jewish faith to renew their unwavering relationship with the Creator through fasting, prayer, and charity. As the High Holy Days come to a close, and the fate of the year ahead is inscribed and sealed, my Administration is resolved to defend every American’s sacred right to freedom of religion.”

He ended with a prayerful hope: “May the Almighty bless you all with renewed strength and abundant faith on this holy day, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

The Day of Atonement requires Jews to fast and abstain from certain forms of bodily care and marital intimacy for more than 24 hours. As much as possible, Jews spend the day in the synagogue praying that God will forgive them for their sins.

Chabad explains that the fast dates back thousands of years to when the people of Israel worshiped a golden calf (Exodus 32 ), thus committing the grave sin of idolatry. Moses initially interceded with God not to destroy the Israelites. After descending the mountain and discovering the golden calf, he ordered the Levites to kill some of the most egregious offenders. Moses then returned to the mountain to seek forgiveness. In all, Moses spent three separate periods of 40 days on the mountain. When at last he came down with the second tablets, God had forgiven the Israelites, and it was the first Day of Atonement. The Jews still mark Yom Kippur to this day.

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Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the Jewish year - a day of fasting, prayer, reflection and forgiveness. Once a year, Israel comes to a near standstill. The roads empty. Businesses close. The noise of everyday life fades. From the streets of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem’s Old City, a unique quiet settles across the country. A day to pause, look inward and start anew. This is Israel on Yom Kippur. 🤍🇮🇱 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 20, 2026

While the destruction of the last Temple and the mosque complex now desecrating the Temple Mount make the ancient animal sacrifices impossible, Jews still humble themselves before God and fast. And unfortunately, in Israel, they sometimes have to fight Muslim terrorists.

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