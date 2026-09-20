Let's Laugh at the Left's Supervillains With Peachy Keenan

Everywhere these days there’s another Democratic Socialist saying things that should get him or her booted out of society. A politician who openly supports our enemies. A movie star who hates the audience. An “educator” busy teaching Pride, not civics or math.

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Writer Peachy Keenan has come up with a sure way to end the reign of the people she names and shames in her new book Supervillains: Architects of America’s Decline. Just as St. Thomas More once said, “The devil … that proud spirit … cannot endure to be mocked,” Peachy encourages us to laugh at these menaces, confident that this, more than hating them, will give better results.

“Their greatest fear is getting exposed as ridiculous, and then (their) spell can be shattered easily…. It doesn’t actually take that much to puncture their inflated self-importance, their insufferable egos, and their thin veneer of unsinkability.”

Who is Peachy Keenan?

Peachy Keenan is nom de Twitter of a witty woman living in occupied territory: deep-blue California. She’s a Catholic mom of five from Pacific Palisades whose first book was Domestic Extremist: A Practical Guide to Winning the Culture War. She states on her “About the Author” page that she identifies as a wife supremacist and a husbosexual (someone only attracted to people who identify as her husband). If that made you smile, you will enjoy this book.

Who are the Supervillains?

Peachy gives us the hall of fame: everyone from Gov. Hair Gel (Gavin Newsom) and Karen Bass, to doctors (and big pharma) transing kids, to the DEI disasters in the Federal Aviation Administration – you know, the folks who oversee our air traffic controllers.

Her chapter titles are delicious. You’ll move from reading about Female Liberation Theologists, The Rainbow Goon Squad, DEI Hards, to Media Malefactors and Billionaire Ex-Wives Club. (Think Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie Scott, as of 2024, donated over $17 billion to left-wing charities, and Melinda Gates, who is intent on providing abortions to the entire world.)

She had so much material to work with that she had to set rules on who could be included. The supervillains had to be: “American, living as of this writing, or notable or interesting in some way, or representative of a specific type.”

Related: Universities Are Still Obsessed With DEI. Trump Needs To Cut Them Off Entirely.

We May Never Repair the Damage That Retiring Smithsonian Director Lonnie Bunch Did to U.S. History

I was shocked as I was researching my Great Replacers chapter to learn just how organized and totalizing the global push to empty the third world into the first has been, and no one even knows who did it.



I found out. Read SUPERVILLAINS!https://t.co/mAARJAOSwW — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 19, 2026

What Peachy Does Well

This author is funny. My editor won’t let me quote blocks of laugh lines from the book in this review, but I could fill pages. If you’ve ever encountered Peachy on X (she posts as @keenanpeachy), then you know how sharp she is. Just a couple of examples:

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“In the shark tank of reality, Mark Cuban found out the hard way that he was just chum.”

“You’d think with all that money, George Soros could afford to invest in a good firming eye cream.”

And don’t miss her lexicon on How to Speak Supervillain at the back of the book. You’ll find nuggets such as this one:

“Toxic male = An attractive heterosexual white man who will not sleep with you under any circumstance.”

Imagine the self-loathing screeching of the blue-haired harpy who recognizes her voice in that statement.

Peachy doesn't just bring the funny quips; she backs up each of her statements with facts. As the kids say, she brings the receipts. Each chapter is heavily footnoted. On the Kindle edition, you can easily click to the link to read the direct source.

Aside from the laugh lines, one of the items I enjoyed the most about the book was her salute to superheroes at the end. She mentions people such as Daniel Penny, the Marine who was acquitted when the violent drug-addict he subdued on the subway later died; Nick Sandmann, the Catholic teen whom the media called racist, and who later won his defamation lawsuits; swimmer Riley Gaines, who has fought for keeping female sports female; and President Donald Trump. She dedicates the book to another superhero: Charlie Kirk.

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Who Should Read This Book

Any conservative would love this book. But ideally, this is the book you give your normie friend whom liberal ways of thinking sometimes infect. Peachy’s zingers will keep your normie friend laughing, while her common sense gives her something to mull over. Who knows – this book could be the one thing that tips your friend from mushy middle to conservative.

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