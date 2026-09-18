Massachusetts Mob Surrounds Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror's Home Because He's Not One of Their Kind

Wait until CBS host Gayle King finds out the holdout Lindsay Clancy juror isn't only black — news that made the shocked Oprah buddy stop a blabbing juror long enough to tell her she needed to "sit with" the information for a second — but that they don't wear the same political team colors.

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Well, Gayle might have to lie down after these next revelations.

We find out from a YouTube host and the holdout juror's own attorney that not only is the holdout juror, who came out of the shadows on Friday to tell the world his name — Michael Desronvil — an "American Hero and Champion of Justice [who] loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity." That's what his attorney tweeted out on Desronvil's behalf.

I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026

Oh, and it gets better.

But Gayle will need a fainting couch and smelling salts.

The only guy who stood up for the honor and justice of the babies murdered by their mother — the only guy willing to stand on the fact that she'd committed acts of murder and refused to be moved — the only guy who thought he was a juror deciding a murder trial and not a part of a coven in a political knitting circle is black and a Trump supporter.

🚨 AWESOME! Lindsay Clancy holdout juror Michael Desronvil is REFUSING to back down to the left-wing mob



He held out for 30 hours with liberal jurors...and he's NOT STAYING SILENT after they lied to the press:



"I kept getting CUT OFF!"



"I didn't have any doubts." 🔥



"Based on… pic.twitter.com/CLY25fygkE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2026

Now why would he have to do that? Desronvil isn't one of Massachusetts' own kind. He's the wrong color. And because he's the wrong color, Republican red, he's fair game to threaten, stalk, and commit violence against by the mob.

He's outnumbered. Massachusetts is comprised of 66% Independent voters, 22% Democrats, and 8% Republican voters. It's amazing he even made it into the jury pool.

But there's bad news for the left who are really upset with this man right now. He's a serious man of faith. His attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, wrote that Desronvil's faith is keeping him strong and "he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him."

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Paltzik characterized Desronvil as an "American Hero and Champion of Justice" and said that the people who have been stalking his home and sending threats to him are "evil people who ... will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond."

Desronvil has — as expected — left town to hide out "at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England."

Bigots don't like people who aren't their own kind. Just ask Desronvil's fellow jurors.

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