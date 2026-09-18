BREAKING: Trump Secures a HUGE and Historic Deal with Greenland

President Donald Trump just accomplished something huge.

The United States, Denmark, and Greenland signed a permanent agreement Friday that hands Washington lasting military rights across the island while permanently shutting out China, Russia, and every other non-NATO adversary. The deal gives the U.S. permanent access, basing, and overflight rights in Greenland, along with the authority to build new military installations there whenever it decides it needs to, according to a senior U.S. official who briefed Fox News Digital.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio wasted no time celebrating. "This historic deal is a huge win for the United States and the American people," he said. "This historic agreement permanently guarantees U.S. security interests in the Arctic at zero cost to the U.S. taxpayer."

A senior official added, "The difference here is we're not spending any money for the right" to expand the U.S. military footprint on the island.

The agreement has no expiration date, and it doesn't transfer Greenland's sovereignty to the United States, no matter how badly the left wanted to paint this as some kind of hostile annexation.

Trump himself was the first to celebrate the news, posting on Truth Social that the agreement "completely addresses ALL of our many U.S. concerns" and that "from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval." He called it an "Infinite Life" agreement, one built to last even if Greenland someday becomes independent.

This deal has been over a century in the making. American presidents have long recognized Greenland's strategic Arctic importance, but none of them closed the gap between recognizing the problem and fixing it. The U.S. has operated Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, under a defense agreement dating back to 1951, and this new deal dramatically expands that relationship as Russia and China build up their own military and economic footprint in the region.

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Denmark and Greenland no longer hold veto power over future U.S. installations. Washington will still consult both governments, but it can now build wherever it decides is necessary without waiting for their approval. Officials view the expanded presence as a likely component of Trump's planned Golden Dome missile defense system, and under the new terms, only the United States and its allies will be permitted to make "sensitive investments" in Greenland's telecommunications infrastructure, undersea cables, ports, and critical minerals.

That restriction exists for a reason.

The administration has been blunt about not wanting Greenland to turn into another Panama Canal, where quiet Chinese commercial investment eventually became a national security liability the U.S. had to untangle. "We're never going to face that in Greenland as a result of this," one official said.

Quiet negotiations involving Rubio, White House adviser Stephen Miller, and officials from the State Department and National Security Council began back in February and never leaked, as Denmark and Greenland came to see the arrangement as protecting their own security as much as America's.

Rubio explained exactly why Copenhagen and Nuuk came around. "They recognize at the end of the day that they have a national security concern here as well," he said. "Denmark and Greenland understand that they don't have the financial means necessary to defend Greenland if it were to come under attack or be threatened. The United States has the power to do that."

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Trump has been ridiculed for wanting Greenland, but on Friday, he secured its permanent defense on America's terms, at no cost to a single U.S. taxpayer, with no expiration date and no way for anyone to undo it. It’s a huge win for our country, and for Trump.

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