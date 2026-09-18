WATCH: Brandon Gill Humiliates Al Jazeera ‘Reporter’

For anyone old enough to remember when Al Jazeera entered the American consciousness, they know it was in the days following the Sept. 11, 2001 radical Islamic terrorist attacks on America. That’s when we got to see what propaganda was spreading throughout the Arab world, all thanks to the so-called news organization. Al Jazeera has never been a serious news organization. It has always been a tool for those who hate America, hate Israel, and hate the West. And to spread that hate and radicalize anyone it can.

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Natasha Del Toro is described as “an independent correspondent” for Al Jazeera English’s Fault Lines operation. She’s also a guest host on Al Jazeera’s daily podcast called The Take.

For context, she’s worked on Al Jazeera documentaries like one that attacked President Donald Trump and his administration for deporting illegal immigrants.

As you’d expect from an Al Jazeera operative, she’s worked on reports that attack Israel for a range of things. In America, nearly all of her reporting echoes Democrat talking points. You won’t find any reporting that seriously challenges her radical Islamic betters. Such is the state of journalism at Al Jazeera.

While Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) was in between meetings recently, Del Toro decided that would be a good time to intercept him and try to hit him with some gotcha questions on the fly. She tried to confront him with the claim that “more than 50 people have died in ICE custody since Trump took office.”

That’s when Gill, who clearly was walking at a brisk pace to his next meeting, tried to put the brakes on her line of questioning by first asking her who she was and who she represented. To say that Del Toro was evasive is an understatement.

He repeatedly asked her to lay out her credentials. She told him “Fault Lines,” which is her documentary job, but she obviously refused to mention her Al Jazeera connection.

“I’m trying to figure out who you are,” he said, growing more frustrated by her evasiveness. “I’m a journalist,” she repeated, still not fully identifying her affiliation.

“Fault Lines. Is that on TV?” he asked. “Are we buying time?” she retorted, passive-aggressively alleging that he was the one being evasive in this interaction, when clearly it was she who was being evasive by refusing to say who she was working for.

After Gill pressed her, she finally spilled the facts. “It’s with Al Jazeera English,” she said, sparking an immediate reaction from Gill, who laughed out loud. “Al Jazeera? No, I don’t have any desire to talk to Al Jazeera.”

As he rounded the corner in the hallway to get to that meeting, he said to Del Toro, “You guys, get lost. I don’t have anything to say to you guys.”

He then added, “Why don’t you go somewhere else to report?”

As he entered the room for his meeting, Del Toro tried to remind him that it was her constitutionally protected right to ask questions, which is rich coming from Al Jazeera, which caters to a base that has zero regard for the Constitution. Her constituents see our Constitution as something to use against us, to weaponize our freedoms against us.

Want to see the exchange? Here it is.

Future Oversight Committee Chairman Brandon Gill absolutely cooks an Al Jazeera reporter:



"You guys can get lost." pic.twitter.com/MlQMN7HKPN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2026

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Gill is priceless. It’s a mistake to say that he has a bright future, mostly because his present already is an asset to his party. He knows who he is and who he represents. He’s disarming as an interrogator at House oversight hearings, and he’s a bulldog when he latches onto an issue and won’t let go.

Sure, Gill has a promising future, but what I'm most interested in is what he's doing right now to help Team Conservatives to win the midterms.

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