Disgraceful: Missouri Mom Gets 13 Years for... Baking Her Baby

I'm going to be honest here: I don't have children. I wish I did, but life just hasn't happened that way, and I'm not sure that it ever will at this point. I haven't given up on the idea, but it's looking less and less likely. So, when I see stories like this, like Lindsay Clancy — mothers who are given the greatest gift and throw it all away — it makes me furious. If you don't want that baby, there are people out there who will gladly take it off your hands.

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This latest example almost makes Clancy look altruistic. Because she didn't just murder her baby... she baked her alive in an oven. This has to be one of the cruelest things I've heard in a long, long time. I'll go ahead and warn you that the details of this story are graphic and may disturb some of you.

Mariah Thomas, a 28-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., was arrested and charged in 2024 in the death of her one-month-old infant. Here's what happened, according to the local ABC affiliate:

Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the Manheim Park neighborhood of Kansas City at around 1:30 p.m. local time Friday, responding to a call about a nonbreathing infant, according to court documents filed Saturday and obtained by ABC News. Upon arrival, officers observed the infant victim had apparent burn wounds, according to the court documents. The Kansas City Fire Department responded and declared the 1-month-old dead at the scene, according to the court documents.

The woman's grandfather gave police a statement, saying Thomas told him that she thought she was putting the baby in her crib for a nap, but she accidentally put her in the oven.

🚨Breaking: The Lindsay Clancy Affect



Mom Mariah Thomas will only serve 11 years for cooking her baby too death



Woke Missouri prosecutors dropped a murder charge for ‘endangering the welfare of a minor, leading to death’, because she claimed she thought the oven was a crib pic.twitter.com/VEOe1dkzOs — FoxyFarmer🦊🇺🇸 (@GardensR4Health) September 22, 2026

I'll admit that I do a lot of absentminded things, but I've never mistaken a kitchen appliance for a bed. Furthermore, the oven was obviously on, so did she turn it on or place the baby inside when it was already hot? Either way, it makes me sick to my stomach to even think about what this poor little angel suffered.

The baby was apparently so burned that her diaper and clothing had blackened and melted into her skin. Her body was covered in severe burns. When police arrived, the baby was in a car seat inside the home. There was also a charred baby blanket found inside the home.

As if that isn't awful enough, here's the thing that really got to me: Thomas will be out of prison before her 40th birthday. She could get to live the second half of her life as a free woman. She could even have more kids.

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Thomas was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter, but a grand jury returned a superseding indictment charging her with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and first-degree murder.

However, because she pled guilty, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the murder charge. Instead, she pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death. Jackson County Judge Sarah A. Castle sentenced her to 13 years in prison without probation, but she could serve less than 11 years after receiving credit for the time she's been in custody since 2024.

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