It's Time to Take the Guns Away from They/Them

Although I consider myself a constitutional purist, I suspect that when the Founding Fathers wrote, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed," they hadn't considered the dangers of handing firearms to scrotum-phobic dudes in stilettos, sexual deviants calling themselves "furries," and even a crazy man dressed as Little Bo Peep.

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The transamabobs have a long history of mass shootings (and attempted mass shootings) that many of us have not heard of, likely because many law enforcement institutions define a mass shooting as four or more people shot in a fluid situation, not counting the shooter. Thus, if a Decepticon ventilates three people, chances are we won't hear about it. Also, the Operation Mockingbird press is typically likely to hide the fact that some testicle-dodging dudette is responsible for such an atrocity.

FACT-O-RAMA! The globalists don't want you to know that transgender people have a long history of sexual and homicidal violence.

Here are some tranimals who came close to committing a mass shooting but thankfully fell short by a body or two.

Randy Stair: Shot three coworkers at a Weis market in Pennsylvania.

Some of his final online statements were: "I'm a girl who's been trapped in a man's body for two and a half decades, and I need to get the hell out. I don't belong on this planet, nor have I ever. I need to die, and I'm taking whomever I can down with me."

He shot himself and gave up the ghost.

In 2017, Randy Stair committed a mass shooting at a Weis Markets in Pennsylvania. Before the attack, he uploaded a series of "suicide tapes" and digital documents detailing his planning. In these recordings, he revealed that he had used a coin flip to make a final decision on… pic.twitter.com/aAXXGeEf7o — 🎹 Ames™ 🎹 (@AmesStraight) April 24, 2026

Note: There is a 24-hour support group for LGBTFBI types in his hometown of Franklin Township, Pa.

Related: Border Patrol Officer’s Shooter Identifies as Transgender

Colin "Mia" Bailey: Shot his parents to death; tried to kill a sibling and failed. He was arrested before killing anyone else.

Note: Bailey was sentenced to 15 years to life and was last seen in a men's prison.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Silence of the Lambs is about a serial-killing transgender person.

Andrea Ye: Wow. What a detestable nutjob. Just read this:

Related: Oops! Zhe Did it Again: Trans Wacko Planned Another School Shooting

"Dana" Rivers: Shot two lesbians and stabbed the son of one of them to death.

Note: Rivers made headlines in 2020 when he lost his job as a teacher for living as a woman.

"Look for severe childhood disturbances associated with violence. Our Billy wasn't born a criminal, Clarice. He was made one through years of systematic abuse. Billy hates his own identity, you see, and he thinks that makes him a trans-sexual. But his pathology is a thousand times more savage and more terrifying." - Hannibal Lecter, The Silence of the Lambs

Maya "Alec" McKinney: McKinney and an accomplice shot nine people, killing one, at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado in 2019. I added her because I have never heard her name and thought you may have missed it too.

Elijah Davidson: Threatened to kill his mom for telling his dad that he "came out" as tranny. He was arrested before attempting the murder.

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Note: The Dayton Beach News Journal couldn't bring itself to print the truth and ran with this headline instead:

"Longwood man threatens to kill Volusia mom for telling dad."

Telling him what? Awww, you know!

Related: Maybe the Trans Crowd Can Show Us Some Mercy: Trans Violence Kicks Off 2025

Jasper Egler: Decided his new name was "Julie Grace." He killed his mom and her younger boyfriend. He told the cops an intruder murdered them.

William "Lily" Whitworth: Whitworth pleaded guilty to planning to shoot up three schools and a church (of course) in Colorado (of course) in 2024.

Note: Whitworth was found with a bomb, a kill list, and drawings of some of the schools he'd planned to target.

Whitworth was sentenced to a paltry six years in prison.

A transgender teenager who plotted to commit a mass shooting at churches and schools in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to 6 years in prison.



William "Lilly" Whitworth had detailed floor plans from a local middle school in his room.https://t.co/n53EBZkra5 — REDUXX (@reduxx) February 1, 2024

Related: Outlet Claims That Over a Third of School Shooters Since 2020 Were Trans

Running With the Devil

Many people don't realize that two killers (or attempted killers) "identify" as trannyrific.

The first is Nicholas John Roske, who conveniently chose to be called Sophie after he was arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a bag o' murder tools. He was sentenced to a woefully unacceptable eight years and one month in the hoosegow.

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This may be the biggest shocker/non-shocker: when Thomas Crooks, the pimply-faced incel who shot Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., wasn't "identifying" as a hopeful presidential assassin, he was a "they/them furry" who "enjoyed" cartoon characters with muscular man-bodies and female heads.

How many more cases do we need? Remember, these aren't the high-profile trans shooting cases we have heard about. When we factor those shootings in, we get a pattern of trans brutality. These are some of the also-ran losers, most of whom were stopped.

Sometimes, the rules need to change. Maybe we should stop giving guns to crazy trains who love attention and cannot feel for others.

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