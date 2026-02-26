Border Patrol Officer’s Shooter Identifies as Transgender

In what became the third transgender shooter just this month, a transgender-identifying wacko tried to gun down a Border Patrol officer, who fortunately survived.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported on Feb. 24 that a Manchester resident named Blu Zeke Daly or Cullan Zeke Daly had tried to drive away from and then shoot at a Border Patrol officer in New Hampshire, who returned fire and ended up injuring Daly in the exchange of shots. But what was not perfectly clear in the DOJ press release is that Daly does, in fact, identify as transgender, hence the two different names.

It is interesting to note that Daly tried to drive away from the officer at a stop near the Canadian border in New Hampshire after the officer asked if Daly used another name. Apparently, the mentally ill, crazy person was afraid to admit to identifying as transgender.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reported key context on Daly in a Feb. 25 X post: “This isn't getting coverage in the media, but the gun person who allegedly fired upon and tried to kill a Border Patrol agent in New Hampshire is trans. This is the third trans sh**ting this month. ‘Blu Daly’ is the trans name for Cullan Zeke Daly.” Ngo did not confirm if Daly was actually male or female.

Ngo added, “The attack is eerily similar to the neighboring Vermont deadly shooting attack on a Border Patrol agent last year by trans suspect Teresa Youngblut.”

Daly is now facing up to 20 years in prison for attempted murder of a federal officer, according to the DOJ. There is also a second charge of assault with a deadly weapon, which likewise carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Unlike the Border Patrol officer, who was able to return fire and defend himself, victims of two other February 2026 “transgender” shooters were not so fortunate. Robert Dorgan, who was going by Roberta and dressing up like a nightmare drag queen, was so bitter against his wife and in-laws for not affirming his mental illness and at his children for finding his lifestyle unsettling, that he went to his son‘s hockey game in Rhode Island and tried to murder his entire family, successfully killing his ex-wife and older son.

Only a few days previous to that tragedy, another transgender-identifying male went on a murder spree, particularly targeting his family members, although that mass shooting occurred in Canada. Jesse Van Rootselaar claimed the lives of his mother — who had affirmed his gender dysphoria, ironically — and his 11-year-old brother. Most of the eight dead and 25 injured were middle school-aged children.

There is clearly an epidemic of transgender identifying people committing deadly violence. There was the Ziz death cult that killed a California landlord and a Border Patrol officer. As of March 2023, transgender individuals had carried out at least four mass shootings in the previous five years. And now this month alone, there were three terroristic trans-identifying shooters. This is violent, radical leftist LGBTQ propaganda in action.

