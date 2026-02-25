Trump Slams ‘Mentally Deranged and Sick’ Tlaib, Omar, De Niro After SOTU

President Donald Trump excoriated two members of the radical “Squad” for the shameful and classless spectacle they caused during the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Trump issued his scathing critique on his Truth Social platform on Feb. 25, the morning following the SOTU. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) wore a “F**k ICE” pin to the address, and both she and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) repeatedly screamed insults at Trump and disrupted the SOTU, particularly after he called out the Minnesota Somali fraud scandal and Dem support for the illegal aliens who have murdered and raped so many Americans.

Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have a COMPLETE MELTDOWN, screaming at Trump after he EXPOSED them for putting illegal aliens before Americans. pic.twitter.com/xOl0Ympoka — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 25, 2026

Trump posted, “When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized.” That is true, and it is unfortunate that the only institution they are currently in is one of the most powerful in our land, namely the U.S. Congress.

Many of us are wondering why immigrants who violate our laws, trample our Constitution, and openly express hate for America should be allowed to stay here and even hold public office. That is particularly true in Omar’s case, since there is evidence that she committed immigration fraud to come here. Trump referred to this by saying, “When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came — as fast as possible.” If Omar loves socialism and Islam so much, why doesn’t she go live in a Muslim or socialist country?

For Our VIPs: Democrats' Demonic Dedication to Illegal Immigration Mayhem on Full Display at SOTU

Trump then added a truth that is applicable not only to Tlaib and Omar, but to all Democrats: “They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”

Robert De Niro, speaking at the Resistance™ counterprogramming event, admitting he chokes on expressions of love for America.



"I choke on that phrase, “we all love our country.” Because our country isn't so lovable right now. In the current climate, declaring love for our… pic.twitter.com/Df285ZOycx — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) February 25, 2026

De Niro headlined the embarrassing “State of the Swamp” anti-SOTU event, complete with inflatable frogs and crazy idiots dressed as jungle animals. Trump mocked De Niro, “When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States.”

Leftist celebrities who profess to hate the United States always end up finding out that no other country is so wonderful to live in. Trump joked, “The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much. The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!”

Leftist ideology really is a sort of mental illness, and it certainly drives a significant number of people to make fools out of themselves in public and even to turn violent.

