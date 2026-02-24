BREAKING: Tlaib Wears ‘F*** ICE’ Pin, Omar Screams, Dems Won’t Applaud Illegal Alien Crime Victims

You will be shocked to know that Democrats are despicable scumbags with no souls. And they are making that disturbingly clear at the State of the Union address.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Hades) is wearing a "F**k ICE" pin to Donald Trump's State of the Union (SOTU) address, proving again how utterly trashy she is. I've seen sewers that are less full of crap than she is. She also screamed hysterically and vilely at Trump when he called out Democrats for supporting illegal alien killers and fraudsters, in which she was joined by fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Hamas).

Advertisement

Language warning in the post below:

Tlaib shouting "lies" repeatedly.



She is also wearing a "FUCK ICE" pin, per her Instagram: pic.twitter.com/7oCrsFjcPk — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 25, 2026

Democrats refused to stand for Lizbeth Medina, the 16-year-old American high school cheerleader in Texas who was stabbed to death by an illegal alien, or for Iryna Zarutska, the beautiful Ukrainian girl who fled here to escape war only to be murdered on the Charlotte subway by a serial criminal released by soft-on-crime Democrats.

Related: White House Mocks Spanberger Before Democratic SOTU Response

Likewise, some Democrats would not give a standing ovation for the late Sarah Beckstrom, the admirable National Guardswoman shot and murdered in Washington, D.C., by an Afghan migrant welcomed in by the Biden administration. They were not excited that her fellow Guardsman and shooting victim, Andrew Wolfe, survived and was at the SOTU, and received the Purple Heart.

Advertisement

We need to share clips of these hateful Democrats over and over. Do not let anyone forget that these evil politicians, living off our taxpayer dollars and enjoying the high life in D.C., are practically dancing on the graves of the victims of illegal alien crime and serial criminals.