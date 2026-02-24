White House Mocks Spanberger Before Democratic SOTU Response

The Democrats have nothing to offer the American people in their counter speech to Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address tonight, except anger, hate, and lies, and the Trump White House is already ridiculing them for the doom and gloom.

The new Democrat governor of Virginia, the insidious Abigail Spanberger, already infamous for gerrymandering, tax hike proposals, climate alarmism, and pro-illegal migration policies, will deliver the Democrat Party response. The “White Witch,” as some conservatives have labeled her, is already on track to make Virginia as unlivable as California or New York, yet she will be the face of the Democrat Party Tuesday night.

The White House press release slammed her: “Spanberger, like the rest of the Radical Left lunatics in her party, is fully against President Trump’s agenda of lowering costs, bringing back manufacturing, and securing our borders — instead favoring a return to the Biden-era carnage she was ‘proud’ to support.”

In fact, the White House emphasized:

Spanberger has a long history of supporting open borders, soft-on-crime policies, reckless spending, tax hikes, radical climate mandates, extreme gender ideology, and woke DEI initiatives — positions that endanger American families and underscore the catastrophe Democrats will once again unleash if given the chance.

Then, the White House went on to break down some of the worst parts of Spanberger's track record. These include ending Virginia's agreement with ICE, even though it is against federal law to shield illegal aliens or interfere with ICE operations. Even while still a congresswoman, Spanberger tried to protect illegal aliens by voting against border security legislation, co-sponsoring mass amnesty legislation, and voting against Trump's border emergency declarations.

Just as Spanberger opposes immigration enforcement, so she is more generally anti-law enforcement. She would not oppose a D.C. bill to reduce punishment for violent offenders, and she was an active supporter of the "defund the police" movement, including participating in an anti-police march, the White House accused.

Spanberger also, like all Democrats, opposes tax cuts and promoted irresponsible Biden-era government overspending. Within weeks of her taking office as governor, Democrats proposed more than 50 new taxes on Virginians. Her climate alarmism will cause energy costs to spike and she is just as radical on transgender ideology, voting to support men in women's facilities while in Congress and promoting sex-rejecting "treatments" for minors. To crown it all, Spanberger is dedicated to DEI ideology and previously backed national versus state control of elections, making it easier for Democrat administrations to cheat, the White House argued.

All of which is to say that Spanberger is the perfect representative of the Democrat Party, but a thoroughly unappealing choice for the American people.

