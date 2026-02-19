BREAKING: Judge Halts Virginia Gerrymandering

A Virginia judge has just blocked an April referendum on the Democrats’ egregious gerrymandered map for the state.

Tazewell County Circuit Court issued the welcome ruling Thursday, according to Just the News. The ruling was a response to an emergency filing from the Virginia GOP and the Republican National Committee. The gerrymandering is not only blatantly partisan, it violates the law.

Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.) was delighted by the Virginia court ruling and celebrated it as a win for law and order. He said “the Democrats' unfair redistricting scheme is illegal. We are grateful that the court has agreed and swiftly applied justice to stop this unconstitutional power grab that would disenfranchise millions of Virginia voters by reassigning them members Congress from other parts of the state.”

Democrats are trying to make sure that they will always have a congressional majority in future with their preposterous maps in various states that eliminate multiple Republican seats.

Just the News added:

It remains unclear how the referendum will proceed, though the state Supreme Court has previously declined to block the vote altogether and a separate case is expected to continue on the merits.

Multiple Democrats states have engaged in egregious gerrymandering, including California and Virginia. In contrast, Texas Republicans drew up a map that corrected previous Democrat gerrymandering. For some reason, the U.S. Supreme Court does not seem to draw a distinction between the two completely different efforts, as it refused to interfere with the Democrat gerrymandering just as it allowed the corrected Texas map.

