BREAKING: SCOTUS Allows California’s Gerrymandered Map

UPDATE: 3:46 p.m. EST Justice Elena Kagan denied the emergency appeal of the redrawn map.

🚨 The Supreme Court has DECLINED to block California's Proposition 50 congressional map pending appeal.



No justice noted a dissent. pic.twitter.com/Vvx04NprNM — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) February 4, 2026

Original article

The U.S. Supreme Court might have just helped Democrats defeat a Republican majority for the 2026 midterm election.

California Republicans filed to block the blatant gerrymandering in their state last month, but the Supreme Court — despite supposedly having a conservative majority that took an oath to uphold the Constitution — sided with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Inferno) Wednesday, according to The Epoch Times.

Back in October, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) slammed the redrawn congressional map, saying: “California is already #1 in the nation for poverty, unemployment, and homelessness. So now Newsom has set his sights on a new distinction: #1 in gerrymandering. Princeton's Gerrymander Project called the Prop. 50 map one of the two worst gerrymanders in the last 50 years.”

The most shocking part is that not even the staunchest conservatives on the court, Justices Sam Alito and Clarence Thomas, reportedly dissented. The Epoch Times reported that the court did not explain why it ruled as it did and why there was no dissension.

We might be able to guess why at least some of the justices ruled as they did, however. Chief Justice John Roberts has a habit of focusing on appearing bipartisan rather than actually enforcing the law objectively, and since he upheld the redrawn Texas map that Democrats claimed was gerrymandering, he might have convinced his fellow justices to allow the egregious California map as well.

Whatever the reasons behind the ruling, it is certainly a blow for Republicans this midterm election year.

