BREAKING: Would-Be Trump Assassin Sentenced to Life in Prison

Ryan W. Routh, the deranged activist who tried to assassinate Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle, received a sentence of life in prison on Wednesday.

The Tampa Free Press reported that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence for Routh today, in the same courtroom where he received his guilty verdict five months ago. At the time of the guilty verdict, Routh reportedly tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen.

The charges against Routh added up to five federal counts in connection with his attempt to shoot then-GOP candidate Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Cannon sentenced Routh to an additional seven years for a firearm conviction on top of the life sentence for the attempted assassination.

I uncovered multiple social media posts from Routh immediately after the assassination attempt, which proved he was mentally ill about the possibility of Donald Trump winning the election. For example, from before Joe Biden dropped out of the race in favor of his vice president, Kamala Harris:

@POTUS [Biden] Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps should be MASA …make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way.

Ironically, Routh’s son also ended up in handcuffs not long after his father‘s infamous crime, though the younger man was guilty of a very different sort of offense, facing charges of child pornography.

Apparently, criminality ran in the family, and Ryan Routh will spend the rest of his life behind bars because of his violent mania.

