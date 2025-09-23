Courtroom Chaos: Ryan Routh Attempts Suicide Following Trump Assassination Conviction

On Tuesday, a federal jury found Ryan Routh guilty on all five counts related to his attempt to assassinate President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign. But the aftermath of the verdict reading was pure chaos.

Fox reporter Dana Marie McNichol said that immediately after the verdict was read, Routh appeared to attempt to kill himself. “As the verdict was read, it appeared to our producers inside the courtroom that Ruth tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen,” McNichol explained. “That’s what it appeared to, to look like.”

She reported that U.S. Marshals acted quickly. “Then four marshals dragged him out of the courtroom, took his coat off. They then shackled him at the waist and ankles, and then they brought him back into the courtroom,” McNichol said.

The disturbing moment triggered an emotional outburst from Routh’s daughter. “When Routh was brought back into the courtroom, that’s when her [sic] daughter stood up, started yelling and screaming,” McNichol recounted. “She said to her father, ‘Don’t do anything. I’m going to get you out of here.’”

“She also screamed many expletives, and that’s when we saw her run out of the courtroom,” McNichol said of Routh’s daughter.

Video later showed the daughter avoiding reporters as she left the courthouse. “The video that we were seeing, just moments ago, of her not wanting to speak with the media, her evading the media, and then running off camera as you see there,” McNichol reported.

McNichol emphasized that producers inside the courtroom are still gathering more information, but described the scene as “very, very shocking.”

The court did not allow video cameras in the courtroom, so there is no footage of the chaos. However, I was able to find a courtroom sketch:

The evidence against Routh was overwhelming. Authorities found DNA matching his profile on various items at the scene. The jury even requested to examine the SKS rifle and ammunition during their deliberations, which underscored the physical proof of his deadly intentions. When authorities discovered him, he allegedly aimed his weapon directly at a Secret Service agent. Before the assassination attempt, Routh made posts online echoing the rhetoric of congressional Democrats that “democracy is on the ballot.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi praised the outcome of the trial.

“Today’s guilty verdict against would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh illustrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to punishing those who engage in political violence,” Bondi said in a statement on X. “This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our President, but an affront to our very nation itself.”

President Trump also issued a statement on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life,” he wrote. “The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him. I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction. What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!”

Routh's conviction sends a clear message: political violence won't be tolerated. But the dramatic courtroom scene reveals just how deep the left's instability runs.