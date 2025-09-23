BREAKING: Would-Be Trump Assassin Found Guilty [UPDATES]

UPDATE, 3:12 p.m. Eastern: President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social:

Congratulations to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the entire DOJ team on the conviction, in Florida, of the person who attempted an assassination on my life. The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him. I would also like to thank the Secret Service, Department of Florida Law Enforcement, and the wonderful person who spotted him running from the site of the crime, and acted by following him, and getting all information on car type and license plate to the Sheriff’s Office, IMMEDIATELY, which led to his arrest and conviction. What incredible instinct and foresight this person had — A very big moment for JUSTICE IN AMERICA!

Original story:

A jury reportedly just found Ryan Routh, who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump during the 2024 campaign, guilty on all counts.

CBS12 in Florida reported that the jury reached a verdict in Routh’s federal trial on Tuesday, with decisions on five different charges connected to Routh’s near-deadly attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach last September.

The jury had requested a review of the SKS sniper rifle and ammunition that Routh used and provided subsequently as evidence. Routh had apparently used military style tactics to remain undercover in the golf course area for significant periods of time before authorities caught him with his gun allegedly aimed at a Secret Service agent. Routh had posted online that democracy was on the ballot in 2024 and Democrats couldn’t lose.

DNA found on various items reportedly matched Routh’s DNA.

According to our I-Team Chief Investigator, Routh was found guilty on all five counts of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number… Prosecutors argued that Routh’s actions were premeditated and modeled after sniper operations, with the intent to assassinate a major presidential candidate.

Routh represented himself during the trial and questioned witnesses, according to CBS12.

The court did not allow cameras in the courtroom, so the verdict had yet to be officially broadcast, but one camera did catch Routh’s daughter melting down:

🚨 JUST IN: Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh's daughter furious and emotional as she runs away from the media, after he was found guilty on all counts



"Get the F out of my face!" pic.twitter.com/Cd7tWgxrdk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

Routh himself seems to have been even more crazed:

🚨 BREAKING — Ryan Routh allegedly tried to stab himself in the neck after his guilty verdict was read in the court room. https://t.co/re6wgSRvOy pic.twitter.com/ylPDXqyuhN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2025

CBS12 listed the charges against Routh:

1 Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate 2 Assaulting a federal officer 3 Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence 4 Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition 5 Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

This is a developing story.

