Trump Slams UN to Members' Faces: ‘Your Countries Are Going to Hell’

President Trump on Tuesday morning addressed the United Nations General Assembly, and he didn’t hold back on his criticism of the organization and its membership. The president criticized European allies over green energy, immigration, and other issues. He also blasted the UN as a whole, asking, "What is the purpose of the United Nations?"

“I ended seven wars and in all cases, they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed,” Trump said, stressing that his actions saved lives where the UN had failed.

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them. And sadly, in all cases, the United Nations did not even try to help in any of them,” he added.

Trump explained that, in the heat of negotiations, he was focused entirely on ending the bloodshed, but afterward came to a sobering realization about the UN’s absence. “I didn’t think of it at the time because I was too busy working to save millions of lives.… But later, I realized that the United Nations wasn’t there for us. They weren’t there. I thought of it really after the fact, not during, not during these negotiations, which were not easy.”

That reflection led Trump to question the function of the UN itself. “What is the purpose of the United Nations? The UN has such tremendous potential. I’ve always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Instead, Trump said, the body has settled for symbolism over substance. “For the most part, at least for now, all they seem to do is write a really strongly worded letter and then never follow that letter up. It’s empty words, and empty words don’t solve war.”

President Donald Trump questioned the purpose of the United Nations in an address to the UN General Assembly. Trump said the United Nations “has such tremendous potential” but provides only “empty words, and empty words don’t solve war" https://t.co/awyJLwQ2Za pic.twitter.com/aIsFfuHVsi — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) September 23, 2025

“Not only is the UN not solving the problems it should, too often, it’s actually creating new problems for us to solve,” Trump declared.

He pointed to what he called the defining political issue of our time. “The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined.”

Trump accused the UN of directly supporting the crisis. “The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders,” he declared. “In 2024, the UN budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States. Think of that: The UN is supporting people that are illegally coming into the United States, and then we have to get ’em out.”

Trump then pointed out that the UN went above and beyond cash payouts to migrants. “The UN also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens. Can you believe that? On the way to infiltrate our southern border.”

He contrasted the chaos under Biden with the situation today. “Millions of people came through that southern border just a year ago. Millions and millions of people were pouring in, 25 million altogether over the four years of the incompetent Biden administration. And now we have it stopped, totally stopped. In fact, they’re not even coming anymore because they know they can’t get through.”

Trump emphasized that the situation was intolerable. “What took place is totally unacceptable. The UN is supposed to stop invasions, not create them and not finance them.”

.@POTUS: "Not only is the U.N. not solving the problems it should—too often, it is actually creating NEW problems.... The United Nations is FUNDING an assault on Western countries and their borders... The U.N. is supposed to STOP invasions—not CREATE them and not FINANCE them." pic.twitter.com/bH9v9CvLmZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

President Trump spotlighted the human cost of Europe’s open-border policies. "According to the Council of Europe, in 2024, almost 50% of inmates in German prisons were foreign nationals or migrants. In Austria, the number was 53%… in Greece, 54%, and in Switzerland, beautiful Switzerland, it’s 72% of the people in prisons are from outside of Switzerland," he said, painting a stark picture of how crime is linked to migration.

Trump accused asylum seekers of betraying the hospitality of their host countries: “When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum seekers who… repaid kindness with crime.”

He concluded with a forceful call to action. “It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now. I can tell you, I’m really good at this stuff: Your countries are going to hell.”

President Trump: "I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell." #UNGA80 pic.twitter.com/AozmBBn4zK — CSPAN (@cspan) September 23, 2025

When the U.S. President tells you “your countries are going to hell,” it’s not hyperbole; it’s a prophecy rooted in observed policy failure and moral decay. The UN and its allies have abandoned their responsibilities and allowed chaos to reign. Now, the world stands at a crossroads: continue the failed experiment of open borders or reclaim sovereignty and order.

