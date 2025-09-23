The Kamala Book Tour Is Already Going Off the Rails

Kamala Harris is starting her book tour, and naturally, she ran right to the friendly territory at MSNBC with Rachel Maddow.

But it wasn’t an entirely smooth interview.

Advertisement

As you know, excerpts from Harris's campaign memoir, 107 Days, have been trickling out over the past few weeks. Maddow raised one of the most controversial revelations, where Kamala admitted that she passed over Pete Buttigieg as a potential running mate in 2024 because he’s gay:

We were already asking a lot of America: to accept a woman, a Black woman, a Black woman married to a Jewish man. Part of me wanted to say, Screw it, let's just do it. But knowing what was at stake, it was too big of a risk. And I think Pete also knew that -- to our mutual sadness.

Maddow broached the subject gently but directly. “With you running as, you know, you’re the first woman elected vice president, you’re a black woman and a South Asian woman, uh, elected to that high office, very nearly elected president,” Maddow began, though “very nearly elected” is a point that could easily be disputed. “To say that he couldn’t be on the ticket effectively because he was gay is hard to hear,” said the lesbian host.

If you thought Kamala would be prepared for such an accusation, you were wrong. She was clearly taken aback.

“No, no, no,” she insisted. “That’s not what I said, that that’s, that he couldn’t be on the ticket because he is gay.”

The problem for Kamala, of course, is that this is exactly how it came across in her own book. And after denying that she ever suggested such a thing, she immediately launched into an explanation that essentially confirmed it.

Advertisement

“My point in, as I write in the book, is that I was clear that in 107 days, in one of the most hotly contested elections for president of the United States, against someone like Donald Trump, who knows no floor … to be a black woman running for president of the United States and, as a vice presidential running mate, a gay man, with the stakes being so high, it made me very sad. But I, I also realized, it would be a real risk.”

ICYMI: The Democrats Just Got Devastating News About the 2026 Midterms

Shall we do a recap? In the span of a few minutes, Harris denied she passed on Buttigieg for being gay, then explained at length how she passed on Buttigieg for being gay.

Classic Kamala.

Naturally, she then tried to frame the decision as painful but pragmatic. “No matter how, you know I’ve been an advocate and an ally of, of the LGBT community my entire life,” she said.

Maddow responded, “Oh, to say the least.”

“So it wasn’t about, it wasn’t about — yeah, right,” Harris continued. “So it wasn’t about any, any prejudice on my part. But we had such a short—”

“It’s that calculation, though,” Maddow cut in.

“…We had such a short period of time,” Kamala continued. “And the stakes were so high.”

NEW: Kamala Harris says she couldn’t pick Pete Buttigieg as her running mate because he is gay and there was only 107 days.



Maddow: To say that he couldn't be on the ticket effectively because he was gay, it's hard to hear.



Harris: No no no that's not what I said… with the… pic.twitter.com/sKFGmWsg9G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

The contradiction in her defense was glaring. She didn't want people to see her as prejudiced, but her reasoning focused on the public's perception of Buttigieg's sexuality. She claimed she had to choose between loyalty to the LGBT movement and the cold political calculus of beating Donald Trump.

So, obviously, she chose Tim Walz as her running mate. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Trashing Buttigieg’s dismal record as Transportation Secretary would have been an easier angle to sell to the left.

This trainwreck of an interview perfectly encapsulates everything wrong with Kamala Harris. She can’t even keep her own lies straight for five minutes. If she can’t handle softball questions from her biggest media ally about her own book, how exactly was she supposed to handle Putin or Xi Jinping?

Watching Kamala fumble through explaining her own book was painful—and revealing. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive conservative content that holds leftists accountable. Support journalism that fights for America!