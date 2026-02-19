Hockey Olympian Who Scored Winning Shot Is Proud to Be American

The USA is the “greatest country in the world,” says Olympian Quinn Hughes.

We hear so much nowadays about American athletes who go to the Olympics and make vicious, woke statements about their country that I think people sometimes forget there are, in fact, numerous patriotic American athletes at the games as well. If you were looking for an encouraging and uplifting story from the Olympics this morning, the hockey player who scored the winning point for Team USA to advance to the semifinals is very proud to wear red, white, and blue, calling it a “really special” experience.

The Feb. 18 hockey match between America and Sweden ended with an American victory in overtime, the final score being 2-1. NBC reported Wednesday, “Dylan Larkin opened the scoring for Team USA; Sweden's Mika Zibanejad tied it with 91 seconds remaining,” but “Quinn Hughes scored the game-winner.”

And not only did USA hockey advance closer to their dreams of reaching the Milan Olympics medal podium yesterday, but the player who made so many headlines used his sudden fame not to whine about perceived wrongs back home, but to express his national pride.

Quinn Hughes spoke to the media briefly just after the match when he was still in his gear. Asked how he felt, he answered, “Just a relief. I’m just really enjoying being here with this group and the guys. I’m trying to extend it as long as I can.” Pro Football Network noted that Hughes has earned at least one assist in every game in which he has played so far, the longest such streak by a U.S. player in the Olympics since NHL participation. Hopefully that streak holds.

But after talking about his personal enjoyment of the Olympics, Hughes also discussed representing his country and taking pride in it. “It’s special. I mean, I love the U.S., and it’s the greatest country in the world. So happy to represent it here with these guys. And that’s really special,” he stated.

Hughes was already looking toward the next match, however, and the necessary wins to reach the ultimate victory. “I think you just want to move on… and get your feet up for the next 24 hours and then be ready to go,” he explained.

Mainstream media loves to cover the unpatriotic Olympic grippers, especially if they happen to identify as LGBTQ, but those same outlets are less likely to promote athletes who are proud to be American.

Pro Football Network highlighted another hockey player who also performed very well during the Wednesday game, and where USA Men’s Hockey goes from there:

Still, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck handled that pressure well and stayed focused going into overtime. He made 28 saves in the game and gave his team a chance to respond… Team USA will now face Slovakia in the semifinals with a short turnaround… The win keeps the United States in the race for a medal.

Now let’s hope that same patriotism Hughes expressed will carry USA Men’s Hockey not only to the finals, but to a win in the gold medal match.

