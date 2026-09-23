Sunny Hostin Proudly Admits She Single-Handedly Spared a Killer Cannibal From Prison

Most people would take a secret like this to the grave. Sunny Hostin shared hers on national television, and she sounded proud.

During Tuesday's episode of The View, the co-hosts were discussing how Lindsay Clancy’s attorney is looking to investigate the holdout juror who prevented Clancy from being found not guilty by reason of insanity.

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Hostin left no doubt about where she stood. "The insanity defense has been around in Massachusetts for 182 years, so I think it's well established," she said. "And I thought, absolutely, she was not criminally responsible by reason of insanity."

Then Hostin explained where her conviction came from.

Before she went to law school, Hostin sat on the jury in the early 1990s murder trial of Daniel Rakowitz, better known as "The Butcher of Tompkins Square Park." Rakowitz killed his roommate, a Swiss dancer named Monika Beerle, and cut up her body in a bathtub. He then cooked her remains into a soup, ate some of it, and handed it out to homeless people in the New York City park.

A New York Times article on the case described a lone holdout who "was principally responsible … for preventing them from returning a guilty verdict."

"That was me," Hostin said. "And it was because I saw clearly that he was psychotic."

Then she offered her own version of the killing, and it sounded more like a closing argument for the defense than a confession of regret.

"He did not mean to kill her, and once he killed her, he panicked," she said. "He chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts, tried to commit the perfect crime and then…"

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Alyssa Farah Griffin couldn't let her finish. "And you got this guy off?!" she asked, clearly horrified.

"That's how much I believe in the insanity defense," Hostin said before wrapping up her account: "And he fed her body parts to the unhoused."

And she’s proud he got him a not guilty verdict.

That's right: Hostin described a man boiling a woman's body and serving it to people in a park, and she still made sure to use the woke-approved term for the homeless. The left's language police would be so proud.

Hostin's story got worse from there. She said the jury stayed sequestered for nine days, and her fellow jurors grew so furious with her that one threw a chair at her. She didn't take that as a sign she might be wrong. She treated it as a challenge.

"They were so angry with me, and one-by-one, I picked them off and said, 'What about this? What about that?'" Hostin recalled. The jury eventually found Rakowitz not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. She added that "He is still in a mental institution being treated."

Later in the segment, Hostin circled back to the Clancy case and the attorney targeting that trial's holdout juror.

"The insanity defense is a real thing, and I think this lawyer, you know, who … wants the juror investigated — that's going to have a chilling effect on juries," she said.

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This is the only decent thing she said. I’ve been saying for a while now that the way the holdout juror has been treated is going to have a negative effect on juries, so I’m glad she can at least see that as well.

But the pride she feels in helping a murderer cannibal avoid criminal responsibility for his crimes is still sickening.

Sunny Hostin brags about being a holdout juror that prevented The Butcher of Thompson Square Park from going to prison.

She admits "once he killed her, he chopped up her body parts, yes, boiled her body parts ... and fed her body parts to the unhoused." pic.twitter.com/sLbElgLuGt — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 22, 2026

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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