A White Teacher of Wealth and Privilege Faked Black and Palestinian Ancestry for Years

She's being called a “Palestinian Rachel Dolezal," in reference to the white woman who faked being black to take advantage of affirmative action programs.

Hannah Gann, a teacher in Philadelphia and well-known radical-left activist, was forced to publicly admit she was not who she claimed to be.

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“I lied about my identity and have been lying for years. I have no Palestinian or Tunisian heritage,” she wrote in a self-aggrandizing apology on Instagram.

“I am a white woman of significant privilege and wealth. Anyone who supported me was manipulated and should not be judged as a result of their support for me,” she continued.

"A staunch figure in left-wing activist circles in Philly, Gann portrayed herself as a mixed-race woman with black and Palestinian heritage," reports the New York Post. "In reality, she is white and Israeli."

Gann takes self-loathing to a whole new level. And in the end, she was exposed by her radical-left colleagues: the Racial Justice Organizing Committee and Philly Educators for Palestine.

“Members met with Hannah and questioned her about her background on Thursday and after an hour of discussion, Hannah finally admitted she lied,” the groups told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“We asked her to publicly acknowledge that she is a white woman of Jewish heritage and an Israeli settler family,” the organizations said, adding that they were “stunned, saddened and angered by this betrayal.”

New York Post:

Gann, who was listed in materials for a 2024 West Philly “teach-in” on “scholasticide” in Gaza as a Palestinian-American, also stunningly admitted that she even hid her pro-Palestinian activism from her family in order to keep living the lie. “I hid the truth or outright lied about my background to everyone in my life,” she said, adding that the deception included her own family. Gann arrogantly confessed she “allowed half-truths and obfuscations to grow into outright lies” because she “genuinely wanted to commit to the work I was doing.” Her bizarre story saw her dubbed the “Palestinian Rachel Dolezal” by shocked community members, in reference to the notorious former NAACP president who masqueraded as a black woman despite being white.

“I still believe in every cause I ever supported, in the ongoing fight for justice, and in the righteousness of liberation for all oppressed peoples,” Gann said in the video. “I still believe that theirs is the real story, and mine is just a sick, deluded distraction.”

Got that right.

Doesn't she realize the damage she's done to all of her causes, her family, and her friends?

NBC News:

Another Philadelphia teacher, Keziah Ridgeway posted her own video Saturday, saying Gann deceived her over their nearly decade-long friendship. Ridgeway said that when the two of them met around 2018, she had no awareness of Gann’s actual background — only that Gann was “speaking up for the Black community, for the Palestinian community.” It was not until 2023, Ridgeway said, that Gann — after a trip she described as being to “Israel/Palestine” — told her she had Palestinian Jewish ancestry and Muslim relatives. On Labor Day, Ridgeway said she received a message from a non-Palestinian member of the Philly Palestine Coalition that Gann had been pretending to be Palestinian, that the claim was false, and that the group planned to release a statement after meeting that Sunday.

The depth of Gann's betrayal of her friend, Keziah Ridgeway, goes even further. Ridgeway confronted Gann about the lies after she received a report from a Palestinian activist who heard her confession. Gann denied her lies to Ridgeway's face, claiming "her father’s father died when her father was 13 and that she’d been raised by a Palestinian Jewish woman," according to NBC.

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Ridgeway later reviewed the report on Gann and confronted her former friend last week. She asked Gann to call her father so she could question him herself.

“She hung up on her father and snapped at me when I tried to ask another question,” Ridgeway said. “And in that moment, I realized that her father didn’t know, her family didn’t know that she was here in this city, lying about being a black woman to her students, about being Palestinian, and nobody in her family knew the truth.”

Philly Educators for Palestine and the Racial Justice Organizing Committee issued a joint statement on Friday saying they were “stunned, saddened and angered by this betrayal.”

“Members met with Hannah and questioned her on her background on Thursday and after over an hour of discussion, Hannah finally admitted she lied,” the statement said.

Does anyone else find it weird that Palestinians, who justify lying, cheating, betrayals, and other actions because they're oppressed and should be given a pass, are a little bit hypocritical about the lies of Hannah Gann?

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