El-Sayed’s White Communications Director Once Said ‘White Women Are Policy Failures’

Catherine Salgado | 3:05 PM on August 30, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Heaven preserve us from the self-loathing, pro-Islamist, radical leftist white woman. There’s nothing more ironic than a female who happens to have white skin making sweeping pronouncements condemning all of her fellow pale-skinned women.

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Communications director Roxie Richner, whom you can see from her profile photo below is whiter than Hunter Biden’s cocaine, has a whole series of posts from 2020 making racially derogatory comments about white people, particularly women and youth. Perhaps she even thinks that if her boss, Abdul El-Sayed, gets his sharia state, she will be delighted by the cultural enrichment of wearing a hijab, having no voice, and getting beaten if she doesn’t obey men promptly. There is no delusion that brainwashed leftists cannot reach.

In May 2020, Richner, who appears to be as ignorant of capitalization and grammar as she is of America’s founding principles, ranted on X, “fellow white people: one of the most powerful anti-racist acts is having those tough conversations with your loved ones. I make it a point to speak with my family about dismantling white supremacy almost every day. people are willing to learn, but you HAVE to make the effort.”

She added, “I don’t care if it’s scary or makes you uncomfortable. Black people are being murdered by the police and white women are making shit up trying to get Black people killed. snap tf out of it and start taking action.” This was the year of serial criminal George Floyd, who did not die of police-induced suffocation.

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Richner did encourage people to be outraged about Tara Reade’s sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden, which is fine, so I’ll give her a pass on slamming “white liberal #metoo feminists.”

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But just after the 2020 election, Richner was again sharing racist tripe, this time while promoting anti-Trump propaganda and celebrating Joe Biden’s alleged “win”:

Ironically, Muslims are notoriously racist, and Muslims continue to enslave and traffic black people to this day. Like Richner not realizing what her boss El-Sayed’s sharia obsession would lead to for women, black leftists don’t understand how destructive Islamism is. Well, maybe black Michiganders are finally getting it — they seem to be recognizing that El-Sayed is horrible.

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The Post Millennial says that Richner has been working for El-Sayed’s campaigns since at least 2018, when he ran for governor. He is now running as the Democrat candidate for Senate in Michigan. So she’s been associated with him since before she began posting all the anti-white nonsense. Maybe that’s whom she learned it from?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM JOE BIDEN MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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