El-Sayed’s White Communications Director Once Said ‘White Women Are Policy Failures’

Heaven preserve us from the self-loathing, pro-Islamist, radical leftist white woman. There’s nothing more ironic than a female who happens to have white skin making sweeping pronouncements condemning all of her fellow pale-skinned women.

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Communications director Roxie Richner, whom you can see from her profile photo below is whiter than Hunter Biden’s cocaine, has a whole series of posts from 2020 making racially derogatory comments about white people, particularly women and youth. Perhaps she even thinks that if her boss, Abdul El-Sayed, gets his sharia state, she will be delighted by the cultural enrichment of wearing a hijab, having no voice, and getting beaten if she doesn’t obey men promptly. There is no delusion that brainwashed leftists cannot reach.

all white women are policy failures — Roxie Richner (@roxierichner) May 26, 2020

In May 2020, Richner, who appears to be as ignorant of capitalization and grammar as she is of America’s founding principles, ranted on X, “fellow white people: one of the most powerful anti-racist acts is having those tough conversations with your loved ones. I make it a point to speak with my family about dismantling white supremacy almost every day. people are willing to learn, but you HAVE to make the effort.”

She added, “I don’t care if it’s scary or makes you uncomfortable. Black people are being murdered by the police and white women are making shit up trying to get Black people killed. snap tf out of it and start taking action.” This was the year of serial criminal George Floyd, who did not die of police-induced suffocation.

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Richner did encourage people to be outraged about Tara Reade’s sexual misconduct allegations against Joe Biden, which is fine, so I’ll give her a pass on slamming “white liberal #metoo feminists.”

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But just after the 2020 election, Richner was again sharing racist tripe, this time while promoting anti-Trump propaganda and celebrating Joe Biden’s alleged “win”:

!!! POC youth really carried us 💜 and let’s be very clear not ALL youth.. very disappointed in white youth and white women — Roxie Richner (@roxierichner) November 4, 2020

Ironically, Muslims are notoriously racist, and Muslims continue to enslave and traffic black people to this day. Like Richner not realizing what her boss El-Sayed’s sharia obsession would lead to for women, black leftists don’t understand how destructive Islamism is. Well, maybe black Michiganders are finally getting it — they seem to be recognizing that El-Sayed is horrible.

BREAKING: The Michigan Democrat Convention is half empty.



Jewish, Indian, and Black Michiganders have come out saying they feel uncomfortable to attend. pic.twitter.com/iJh38Mc1zv — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 29, 2026

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The Post Millennial says that Richner has been working for El-Sayed’s campaigns since at least 2018, when he ran for governor. He is now running as the Democrat candidate for Senate in Michigan. So she’s been associated with him since before she began posting all the anti-white nonsense. Maybe that’s whom she learned it from?

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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