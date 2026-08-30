Retired Police Officers Say Mamdani and Hochul Are Unwelcome at 9/11 Memorial

Retired police officers are asking the mayor of New York City and the governor of New York not to attend the 9/11 Memorial on this year’s 25th anniversary due to their disturbing and controversial political records.

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Family members of people who died on 9/11 had already angrily called for Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend, given that he lied about post-9/11 “Islamophobia” and has enthusiastically promoted Islamic terrorists like the ones who committed the heinous 2001 attacks. Now retired Port Authority police officers are adding their voices to the cause.

Fox News obtained the letter from John McDevitt, president of the Port Authority Retired Police Association, who wrote to Mamdani that numerous members of the police association had either been at the World Trade Center or dealt with the aftermath of both the 1993 bombing and the infamous 2001 attacks. McDevitt contacted Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) separately. “For us, September 11 is not a political occasion, a photo opportunity, or a platform for public officials. It is a solemn day of remembrance for those who were murdered, those who responded, those who survived, and the families who have carried these losses for twenty-five years,” McDevitt wrote to Mamdani.

“The Port Authority owned, operated, and maintained its headquarters at the World Trade Center,” he said. “Our police officers patrolled and protected it each day, standing ready to safeguard the people who worked there and the millions who passed through its doors. The terrorist bombing of February 26, 1993, and the attacks of September 11, 2001, were therefore deeply personal attacks on the entire Port Authority family.”

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While Mamdani has tried to pretend he no longer sees law enforcement as “racist” and in need of defunding, he also slashed the New York Police Department budget this year and canceled new hires even while funding thousands of people’s housing and proposing a plan for new government grocery stores.

McDevitt said his association members “have profound concerns about your public statements, political associations, and positions that, in our view, are inconsistent with the sacrifice of the victims and the law-enforcement officers who died while protecting others. We are particularly troubled by rhetoric or affiliations perceived as hostile to law enforcement or sympathetic to individuals and movements antagonistic toward the United States and the men and women who protect it.”

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Attends Friday Prayers at Al Khoei Islamic Center in Queens – Linked to Alavi Foundation Cited by the DOJ as an Iranian Front; Imam Prays for the Mahdi to Kill the Infidels by His Sword pic.twitter.com/xrRsIpalcH — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 23, 2026

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Fox News also viewed McDevitt’s letter to Hochul, which expressed outrage over how Hochul lit up the World Trade Center site for Muslim American Heritage Month. “We believe that political pandering played a role in a decision that showed such disregard for the significance of this sacred site," McDevitt stated. He called the decision "insensitive, tone-deaf, and an affront” to victims and first responders.

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Using a memorial to the victims of Islamic terror as a pro-Islam propaganda tool is vile. “Because of that decision, we believe that you have forfeited your right to stand alongside us at Ground Zero on the 25th anniversary,” McDevitt told Hochul. Unfortunately, Hochul told Fox she is going to ignore the association and attend. Democrat jihad-lovers have no shame.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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