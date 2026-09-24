The Morning Briefing: MSM Hacks Hope They Have One More Despair PsyOp in Them This Year

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kwynczerico was still exceedingly proud of his days as the percussionist for the accordion-forward punk band, Septic Glowworm.

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The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have had a rough go of it of late. Much to the delight of conservatives who have suffered for decades watching Republican politicians kowtowing to the MSM propagandists, President Trump frequently expresses his displeasure with them. Adding to that delight is the fact that a lot of the people in his administration are quick to do the same.

For far too long, the MSM had overwhelming control of important narratives. That's no longer the case but those who toil in the Coastal Media Bubble™ are still in deep denial about that truth, mostly because the truth is a foreign concept to them. They continue to traffic in half-truths and all-out lies about President Trump, his administration, and his supporters.

As we have discussed here before, the Democrats have decided that their best strategy for the midterm elections this year is to play it as if Trump is on the ballot. That means that the Trump Derangement Syndrome fever will be spiking between now and election day. The poor dears have not been dealing well at all with Trump's second go-round in the Oval Office and view this midterm cycle as their last shot at getting at least a smidgen of revenge for 2024.

It's going to be ugly.

The out and proud commies are ascendant in the Democratic Party, and a favorite tactic of old school Stalin devotees is to make their opponents despair so much that they provide little, if any resistance. They are obviously not going to succeed with getting the MAGA base to buy their mountains of horse manure, but moderate and independent voters are always vulnerable to manipulation via propaganda. So are a lot of elderly Republican voters.

The faux journalism crowd is always negative about President Trump and the Republicans, but they'll be turning it up to "11" for this election and using everything in their bag of dirty, lying tricks. Matt wrote yesterday about a Trump approval poll that didn't pass the smell test. As he noted in the post, "Pollsters want voters to see Trump as a lame duck before anyone casts a single midterm ballot, because a president who looks finished makes his party look finished, too."

Many of you might respond to that by saying, "But Kruiser, nobody believes pollsters anymore!" It would be great if that were true, but it's not. There isn't anyone on the right who believes them, but we're not the target audience for the smear campaigns.

Unfortunately, we're going to hear about gas prices a lot. The Dems maintain that high gas prices are only the president's fault if there is a Republican in the White House. There is no sexy campaign slogan way to sell the reality that lower gas prices wouldn't be very enjoyable while getting nuked by Iran. Republicans are always burdened by having to talk to the electorate about real world concerns while the Democrats run around promising free stuff.

We're dealing with people who have spent most of the year writing about the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovation as if it were Watergate 2.0. These loons can devote tens of thousands of words a day to complaining about anything that President Trump does. They're still whining about the ballroom too, something that would be getting no coverage whatsoever if a Democratic president were in charge. It's a wonder that Trump's choice in footwear isn't savaged on a daily basis.

I've been in touch with some on our side who are despairing, which shows that nobody is immune to the barrage of negativity. True, I'm not thrilled with the pace of the war in Iran, but I've also written that I'm not in any kind of panic mode about that. Trump is killing it when it comes to the things I care most about. As a bonus, he's played a huge role in transforming the Western hemisphere while much of Europe swan dives into the jihadi toilet.

Let the MSM idiots weep and gnash their teeth in their alt-reality. Republican candidates just need to stay on message and cut through the wall of falsehood noise.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

We'll start with Friend of the Briefing Jonathan S. today:

Your SNS had this: "Swuszbengkuyl spent much of his free time helping reluctant kiln operators manifest exceptional craft beer." Uhhh—being a teetotaler, I don't know much about brewing but wouldn't kilns be better for the steins, not the syrup? And wouldn't the liquid be too hot to handle (aluminum does conduct heat very well, as I recall). Brings back memories of a radio ad from days gone by where the butler gets a can of 'Brand X" beer, brings it to his boss only to hear, "James ....it's warm!" To which and exhausted James says, "Very good, sir". Then in replies from the mailbag, Jim V has a great idea about "Duck Soup" but how could you handle all the costume changes? Much better to have you and the other members of the "Fantastic Four" rework the Kiefer Sutherland edition of the "Three Musketters"! "Tous pour un, un pour tous !, ne c'est pas?"

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There was no brewing involved, only manifesting. Also, there was nothing linear or sensical. Ever. As for the costume stuff, it's starting to sound like work.

Our faithful FOTB Sharon writes:

Like Sarah, I needed that DJT 'trash talk' to a mostly assembled group of jealous USA haters! Been down in the dumps far too long, but the Green/Kruiser labeling of the UN, made up of grifting, rapacious mercenaries, is a picker-upper! And like you, a hardcore, right-wing nutjob, it's time for Trump to take out the trash, as well - all of it!

I don't know why everyone is so down, I'm still here.

We're flush with FOTBs today. This is from Paul S:

Quick note about Brice's comment on Mitch McConnell. I will be forever grateful to Mitch for stopping the ascension of the POS Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. Of course, as retaliation, the democrats unleahsed him as AG on the American public for 4 years! Eventually poor Mitch came down with a severe case of TDS and ill health.

The Morning Briefing archives will aver to the fact that I have on more than one occasion publicly thanked McConnell for saving us from the judicial psychopath Merrick Garland. He got so bad after that, however, that it seemed as if he regretted doing so.

Thanks to all who keep writing in! Looking forward to a big Mailbag finish to the week!

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, heading for the tacos.

A female puma named Dania moves past a group of photographers with her eyes fixed on a nearby guanaco pic.twitter.com/zU4iVauB3g — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) September 19, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

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Monet sometimes painted with twenty brushes in rotation—each loaded with a different tone of the same color. #artbots #monet pic.twitter.com/3GcgFgMj4o — Claude Monet (@artistmonet) September 22, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/23/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Times

Secondary Print: Reuters

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Daily Wire



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY greet the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

South Portico

White House Press Pool



10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in an Arrival Ceremony with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

Grand Foyer

White House Press Pool



10:15 AM THE PRESIDENT and the President of the People's Republic of China deliver Remarks

Grand Foyer

White House Press Pool



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Gift Exchange with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

Blue Room

Closed Press



10:40 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Silent Drill Platoon Review with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

South Portico

White House Press Pool



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a Military Review with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

Rose Garden

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Oval Office

Closed Press



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Expanded Bilateral Meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China

Cabinet Room

Closed Press





11:30 AM THE FIRST LADY and Madame Peng participate in a Cultural Visit at the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

Pre-Credentialed Media



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT receives his Intelligence Briefing

The White House

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:45 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY greet the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

North Portico

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials



7:55 PM THE PRESIDENT and the President of the People's Republic of China deliver Remarks

East Room

White House Press Pool



8:10 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a State Dinner with the President of the People's Republic of China and Madame Peng

East Room

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: ABCSecondary TV Corr: ScrippsPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Washington TimesSecondary Print: ReutersRadio: iHeartMediaNew Media: Daily WireThe White HouseClosed PressSouth PorticoWhite House Press PoolGrand FoyerWhite House Press PoolGrand FoyerWhite House Press PoolBlue RoomClosed PressSouth PorticoWhite House Press PoolRose GardenPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE by 9:30 p.m. EDT today, Wednesday, September 23, 2026.Oval OfficeClosed PressCabinet RoomClosed PressSmithsonian National Museum of Asian ArtPre-Credentialed MediaThe White HouseClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressNorth PorticoPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials HERE by 9:30 p.m. EDT today, Wednesday, September 23, 2026.East RoomWhite House Press PoolEast RoomClosed Press

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