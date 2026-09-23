Seattle’s Mayor Would Rather Hire Private Security to Prevent Crime Than Help Her Police Force

Once again, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson just doesn’t “get it” when it comes to giving law enforcement the traditional funding it needs – and deserves, for that matter.

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She’s still seeing a lot of fallout from the controversial dismissal of Police Chief Shon Barnes, and no doubt she’s getting pressure from all sides with the increase in criminal activity within the city itself. But she announced a recent decision that has me questioning her actions even more – such as why she doesn’t feel the need to support her local police.

According to Fox News, Wilson has introduced a new initiative for local grocery stores, using taxpayer money to fund security officers to help prevent criminal activity, including thefts and break-ins. The $1.7 million initiative has been penciled in as part of the city’s 2026 budget.

With her decision, Wilson explained, “Keeping our neighborhood grocery stores safe and supported is essential to making every Seattleite has a reliable, affordable grocery store near them.”

While I can get behind the idea of supporting businesses and making sure there’s security, I’m not a fan of the path she’s taken when it comes to funding.

When you look at the finer details, do you have any idea what good a $1.7 million boost would do for a police department? They could fund more necessary gear to keep officers safe. Not to mention putting funding into mental health, a very crucial ingredient to the success of police officers. After all, if they don’t get the support they require for mental stability, there’s a very good chance they could leave their job due to duress and stress.

Seattle-based KTTH host and conservative commentator Jason Rantz made this clear, speaking to Fox, explaining how the funds are going in the wrong direction. “The best way to support grocery store – and all businesses – is to actually enforce the law with a fully staffed and funded police department. Giving money or resources to fix businesses that are broken by crime is a bandage on a bullet wound.”

Right? The long-term solution is what works best here. And the solution clearly lies in strengthening the police department to the point that they have the resources to do their job. Not hiring outside temporary assistance that will probably sign out at the end of the day and leave those grocery stores fending for themselves, as a number of other businesses are doing right now. (That is, the ones that haven’t already closed up shop and moved out.

Users on X also chimed in on the matter. “Is there no single human in Seattle willing to identify the criminals and end the crime instead?” one asked. Well, I’m sure there are, but the problem is Wilson has gone tone-deaf when it comes to said complaints – especially given her feelings against police officers. (If you need further proof of that, look at what she did to Barnes.)

Another added, “Seattle is arguably the worst city in the entire country right now, in terms of the rampant crime, widespread degradation and lawlessness that’s apparently gotten exponentially worse across the board over the last 2-3 years.”

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I bet if I took complaints such as these – as well as many from actual police officers – to Wilson’s office right now, she’d quickly dismiss them, insisting that bolstering the police department is not the answer. Again, tone-deaf.

The kicker here is how actual police officers in the Seattle area feel about this. Imagine having your hands tied by a lack of resources, then watching your Mayor go and do something like this – hiring outside help with over a million dollars to watch over the stores instead of pouring that money your way. It’s a slap in the face, and it hits just as hard as the one she gave Barnes.

Honestly, until Wilson understands the mistakes she’s making and where she can actually turn the funds around, I don’t see Seattle getting any better. Those grocery stores may be safe for a little while, but without the proper support for police forces, the criminal element will remain.

Rantz said it best: “bandage on a bullet wound”. And it’s getting worse.

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