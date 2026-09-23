A Son Is Never 27 to His Mother

Sometimes every difference between women simply falls away.

Politics falls away. Fame falls away. Wealth, geography, religion, status — all of it becomes meaningless. There is only one mother looking at another mother and thinking the thought none of us can bear to finish:

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Your child is gone.

Presley Gerber was 27 years old.

My youngest son is 27.

I am the mother of four sons, and perhaps that is why this news did not feel like celebrity news to me. It felt physical. It landed somewhere beneath language, in that ancient place inside every mother where love and fear have always lived side by side.

A son may be 27 to the world, but he is never 27 to his mother.

To her, he is every age he has ever been.

He is the newborn placed against her chest. He is the little boy reaching for her hand. He is the child calling for her in the night, the teenager pulling away, the young man finding his place in the world. A mother does not surrender the earlier versions of her child as he grows. She carries them all.

When she looks at her grown son, she can still see the little boy inside him.

That is the particular mystery of motherhood: our children grow beyond our arms, but never beyond our hearts.

By 27, you believe you have made it through the most frightening years. You have carried him through fevers, falls, heartbreaks, bad decisions, and dangers he may never have told you about. You have watched him become a man. You are still his mother, still worrying and guiding when invited, but you have begun to exhale.

You believe the long road lies ahead of him.

You imagine the life still coming… the work he will do, the people he will love, the wisdom he will earn, perhaps the children he will one day hold. You believe there will be time. Time for healing. Time for wrong turns to become stories. Time for him to discover why he came here.

Then, suddenly, there is no more time.

I do not know how a mother survives that sentence.

People speak of “the other side” of grief, as though sorrow were a river we eventually cross. But I do not believe there is another side to the loss of a child. I think there is only a life that becomes divided forever: the life before, and the life after.

A mother does not get over losing her child. She learns, somehow, to carry what cannot be put down.

We often look at families who appear to live charmed lives and imagine that beauty, success, or money must place some protective glass around them. It does not.

Sorrow does not check bank balances. Death is not impressed by fame. Grief does not pause at the gates of a beautiful home.

No one is wealthy enough to purchase one more morning. No one is famous enough to bargain for one more conversation. No mother’s beauty can persuade death to return her child.

And I am certain that Cindy Crawford would surrender every photograph, every accolade, every possession and every measure of worldly success for the privilege of hearing her son walk through the door again.

That is the great equalizer of love: once the unimaginable happens, everything the world calls valuable becomes worthless beside the one thing that cannot be restored.

There will inevitably be people who forget their humanity long enough to make this loss about Hollywood, privilege, addiction, or parental blame. Grief seems to attract spectators who confuse distance with wisdom.

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But this is not a moment for judgment.

We do not know every battle fought inside another family. We do not know the nights a mother remained awake, the calls she made, the help she sought, the hope she guarded or the terror she carried silently. We do not know how many times love tried to stand between a child and the darkness hunting him.

Addiction and mental anguish do not mean a person was loved too little. Sometimes people are loved ferociously and still cannot find their way out of the pain.

Presley spoke openly about his struggles because he hoped someone else might feel less alone. There was courage in that honesty. There was generosity in allowing his wounds to become a lantern for strangers.

He was not the worst thing he battled.

He was a son. A brother. A human soul. A man who was still trying.

And now there is a mother somewhere waking into the first unbearable mornings of a world in which her son is no longer physically present. There is a father grieving his only son. There is a sister learning that the person who shared her childhood has become part of her memory.

What words could possibly reach a family standing in that place?

“Thoughts and prayers” feels too small, not because prayer is small, but because certain griefs are too immense for familiar phrases. So perhaps all one mother can offer another is this:

Cindy, mothers everywhere are holding a corner of this sorrow with you.

We know we cannot carry the true weight of it. We cannot enter the private rooms of your grief or touch the place where his absence now lives. But we can refuse to let you stand entirely alone. We can speak his name with tenderness. We can remember that before he belonged to the public, he belonged to you.

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We can ask the Creator to meet you where human language cannot, to sit beside you through the hours that will not pass, to place strength beneath you when your own strength disappears, and to send moments when Presley feels nearer than death would have you believe.

May every memory that now cuts like glass one day soften enough to become a place where you can sit with him again.

May his laughter return to you without first breaking your heart.

May you find him in dreams, in familiar songs, in sudden light, and in all the inexplicable ways love continues to announce that it has not ended.

Because perhaps that is the only truth large enough for a loss like this:

A life can end. A relationship can change form. A voice can fall silent.

But a mother’s love does not recognize death as an ending.

It reaches beyond what we can see.

And it keeps loving.

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