Seattle Can't Afford Cops, but Sure, $300K for Trans Fugees Is Totally Legit

Seattle has just donned a sirloin steak suit to attract sexually confused people from all over the country—and the world—to come to town to get free stuff. That Canadian teacher in the photo above is included. Whatever happened to him, anyway?

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The city of Seattle, which is short 400 full-time cops, whose streets are full of hot-and-cold-running drug addicts, and which is facing an alleged budget crisis, just agreed to spend 300 grand to give taxpayer dollars to LGBT-friendly middlemen to dole out money or vouchers to people coming from “hostile jurisdictions.”

Translation: An additional local business payroll tax on big companies with highly paid employees, which was originally supposed to pay for "Green New Deal" scams, is being used to subsidize mentally unstable out-of-towners who are big mad because they weren't getting the promised free stuff.

Two large cities near Seattle have recently enacted "sanctuaries" for the sexually confused, and while Seattle is technically not declaring a "sanctuary," it's ponying up this huge amount of money, jacked from local businesses still hanging in there, to hand over to people who are not from its city.

You won't be surprised to learn, therefore, that activists claim the population of the sexually confused has grown dramatically.

Since May, Seattle’s LGBTQIA+ organizations and their leaders have been sounding the alarm regarding the influx of Queer and Trans refugees that have fled hostility in other parts of the country. Given these groups’ lack of capacity to handle the increase, the Seattle LGBTQ Commission wrote in a letter addressed to City Council and Mayor Katie Wilson, requesting the city declare a state of emergency to help with additional funding.

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As local radio host Ari Hoffman put it, "Commission's own letter admits the city has no data showing how many people, if any, are actually relocating to Seattle due to 'red-state trans oppression.'" He also noted that Seattle and King County are "an ecosystem where militant progressive activists repeatedly manufacture 'emergencies' and then position themselves as the only people qualified to solve them with public money."

Yeah, that sounds about right.

The money being laundered by the nonprofits will go toward housing and food, we're told, until they change their minds and demand free trans surgeries or something. Watch this space.

It wasn't too long ago that trans people and the nonprofits and NGOs that exist to get grants to "serve" them demanded the city declare the existence of a "trans genocide" and trigger a state of emergency in the city to get more money or something.

Confusion over bathrooms, allusions to people being "on lists" due to their trans status, and mental instability by trans people were cited by this person—who looks to be a woman who transitioned into a man—as proof of "genocide."

Trans activist slams Seattle government for not doing enough for transgender refugees— demands mayor issue a STATE OF EMERGENCY because there’s a “transgender g*nocide” https://t.co/Zzdml4avWw pic.twitter.com/in41oCfAlo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2026

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As expected, the group of people in the audience to watch the council give them free stuff looked like a scene from the Star Wars cantina.

Local reporter Brandi Kruse reported that a person who might be a man and was masked like a black-bloc Antifa person was menacing women during and after the council meeting.

Seattle City Hall is not a safe or welcoming place for conservatives. pic.twitter.com/sPN5CJ3Nue — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 12, 2026

Indeed, she says the masked person and others were allowed to taunt people calling for budgetary restraint.

Maybe conservatives can get money to fund a normal people sanctuary.

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