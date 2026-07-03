West Coast, Messed Coast™ States Give Serfs a Huge America 250 'Gift'

Greetings to our weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers, where your humble correspondent extends you a much better greeting than California and Washington gave to their citizens subjects this week. The three West Coast, Messed Coast™ governors demonstrate for all to see that they hate President Donald Trump more than they love the country this America 250. What losers.

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It's a gas

After leftists tried the it's all Trump's fault that gas prices are so high, the prices have come down, and now the rest of the country can see their leaders for the pantless wonders they are.

Both Washington and California just instituted gas tax hikes, which the leftist governors have made into step increases every July 1. Oregon would have been right there with them, but the normies fought off Gov. Tina Kotek's bizarre and historical gaslighting (heh) attempt, secured signatures, and voted her YUGE transportation and gas tax increases by 83% to 17%. The 17% are probably elected officials, the DSA, or both. See below.

I asked PerplexityAI to build me a graph comparing Washington, Oregon, and California's gas taxes to normie states and Alaska, which has the lowest gas taxes.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ states are one, two, three on the greed scale.





Look at that, even without the unfortunately-named Kotek's gas tax increase, Oregon has the third-highest gas taxes in the nation. And what do West Coast, Messed Coast™ plebes get for this, ahem, "investment"? Nothing they haven't already paid for.

But, but, but... Orange Man...

Empty Space

Kotek pulled out of the Great American State Fair just days before it started because "the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington, D.C. is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented." Worse, Kotek became unsure of how to commemorate Oregon without displaying rioting, mayhem, and arson in such a small space. Sure, that last part isn't true, but it feels true, no?

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The timber industry and Nike were unavailable for comment.

Oregon also had no comment, but this lady did.

Visitors are snickering at the Oregon exhibit at the Great American State Fair. Oregon Republican Party Chair Connie Whelchel reports from the fair and the empty Oregon booth.



If Oregon is ever to pull itself out of its precipitous decline, we have to elect better leadership. pic.twitter.com/HkiXYj0TeJ — Oregon GOP (@Oregon_GOP) June 28, 2026

Kotek wasn't done with her assessment, however. She issued a statement that said she is "looking forward to all of the great exhibitions and events the America 250 Oregon Commission will be planning through the summer and beyond." There are only six months left of the semiquincentennial, so Kotek is running out of time.

More empty space

When you hate President Trump more than you love your country, Gov. Bob Ferguson, you might need medical help. But this Republican Eastern Washington Congressman had the cure. He showed up to the state's spare "display" and stamped everybody's Great American State Fair passports.

Unfortunately Governor Bob Ferguson chose NOT to have Washington State officially participate in THE GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR, but I couldn’t let this stand, so I came down to man the nearly empty booth and show that not everyone in our state puts politics before celebrating our… pic.twitter.com/SWkWK6579d — Congressman Michael Baumgartner (@RepBaumgartner) June 27, 2026

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Dude's a winner.

Wired

California's Gavin Newsom was a no-show at the Great American State Fair as well. He appears to be busily trying to figure out what more Alexis Podesta's wire picked up in the feds' criminal investigation that led Gavin Newsom and Xavier Becerra's chiefs of staff to plead guilty to federal charges. They've pleaded guilty to siphoning money from Becerra's dormant campaign account to illegally give his state chief of state a hidden raise to come and work for him as HHS Secretary in D.C.

My colleague Jennifer Van Laar reports over at RedState in the story Whoa: A Sacramento Insider Wore a Wire in Dana Williamson/Gavin Newsom Probe that "Podesta was wearing a wire as far back as June, 2024. Alexis wore a wire, and Dana did not."

Alexis Podesta is not related to John or Tony Podesta.

Neither the current governor, Newsom, nor Becerra, California's top Democrat in the 2026 governor's race, has been charged.

DSA domino theory

The Democratic Socialists of America have taken the path of the SEIU, wherein the small parasite grows and grows only to eat its host.

DSA has taken over a huge swath of Democrats just as the SEIU has become the near-category killing union over service workers.

The only ones claiming that Democratic socialists are not communists are the useful idiots. The myriad socialist and DSA members in office on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ are legion.

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Look at this table graph I had PerplexityAI make for me tracking the commies in office in L.A., Seattle, and Portland, Ore., the commie capitals of the West Coast, Messed Coast™.





Indeed, even Vlad Lenin stated that socialism is meant to be a bridge to communism.

Keep Up! West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Seattle's FIFA World Cup Protest Chaos

Former CIA operations officer (spook) Sam Faddis highlights on his Substack that the DSA is a communist organization and he proves it by quoting them.

“DSA stands for the total dissolution of the United States empire.” “The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is dedicated to a world free of exploitation and oppression, leading to the liberation of all people from capitalism and imperialism.” “The U.S. is a prison house of nations founded on genocide, built by slavery, maintained by exploitation, and expanded through conquest.” “DSA gives its full commitment to decolonization, deoccupation, demilitarization, and full repatriation of indigenous lands, policies that are essential to ensuring a socially just and environmentally sustainable future.

Same goals, same people, same national destruction.

Having run all the normies out of town...

Seattle's commie mayor Katie Wilson, who appears on our commie graph above, has put out the request for all cross-dressing, sex-change mental patients to come to the Emerald City to get cut-rate trans surgeries. No, really.

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Wilson has launched a city department, the Trans and Queer Interdepartmental Team, to "support" people relocating to Seattle who need free or next-to-free housing, food, and "access to gender affirming care."

We wonder if "gender affirming" care offered by Seattle includes detransitioning to actually affirm the gender they were born with. I just shook my West Coast, Messed Coast™ magic 8 ball, and it responded, "Don't count on it."

Seattle’s socialist mayor is urging trans people to relocate to her city with promises of having cosmetic trans procedures covered by taxpayers through the state healthcare program for low-income residents. https://t.co/yVLHoBWEzX — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2026

Meanwhile — and I love a good meanwhile — the normies in Seattle's Chinatown/International District are gobsmacked that Wilson has invited all the drug addicted "homeless" to their communities to hide them from the World Cup crowd. It should only get worse through the weekend. On Monday, Team USA plays Belgium in Seattle.

President Donald Trump considered coming to the game, but he's just announced that he's taking a hard pass on Monday's game. Seattle might be the reason.

Sparky: Former L.A. Fire Chief Sues Mayor Karen Bass, and Sparks Are Already Flying

ICED out

Kotek signed into law a special Antifa request to deny Oregon license plates to vehicles used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

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They haven't ruined everything — yet

Yes, Sur.

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