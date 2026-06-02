Decision Day: Will Californians Choose to Save Their State and Vote for Steve Hilton?

The good news is the mashed potato dumping harridan, Katie Porter, has no chance of winning a spot in California's top two primary, but the best news is that Republican Steve Hilton is still in the hunt for a spot on the November election ballot. That is, if Californians turn out to vote today.

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Two recent polls have put Hilton in the top two, just below an inexplicably surging, scandal-tainted, Dem Bot Xavier Becerra. A third poll released over the weekend, however, shows that billionaire radical environmentalist Tom Steyer has inched his way into a second-place spot in the top-two jungle primary.

Here are the latest polls:

UC Berkeley IGS: Becerra 25%, Hilton 21%, Steyer 19%

PPIC: Becerra 23%, Hilton 21%, Steyer 15%

Emerson College / Inside California Politics: Becerra 28%, Steyer 22%, Hilton 21%

Hilton told KABC radio this morning that he's making his last pitch today as a man running like he's in third place. He's also asking Republicans not to vote for his fellow GOP member, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, because he's too far down in the polls (11%) and can't make it to November's election. Hilton stresses that now's the time for practicality, and he's the only one who can make a difference.

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And it's true.

Hilton, a self-made businessman and former Fox News host, gave life to Cal-DOGE and outed multiple scams against taxpayers. He wants to get California back to at least $3.00-a-gallon gas, roll back regulation to make home building more affordable, and "end insane bureaucracy." The guy has spent the better part of the last two years pounding pavement, shaking hands, sharing his vision, and telling voters how he'd fix things as governor.

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Despite the complete failure of leadership under the California supermajority running the legislature and statewide offices that are traded like they're the sole province of Democrats, there's still a nearly even split in right-track, wrong-track poll numbers.

After billions wasted and lost on homeless programs, boys being allowed in girls' bathrooms and sports, drug-addicted zombies populating city streets, a collapse of the union-run education system, which is causing alarm at the university system, natural resources mismanagement and incompetence that led to the Palisades firestorm, welfare fraud of historic proportions, and the bullet train waste, a recent Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll found that 48% of Californians think the state's on the right track.

I'd laugh, but it's not funny.

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The sentient bunch in the remaining 52% believe that things are not so bueno in the Golden State. They must not have attended California schools.

Speaking of which, here's a wowza: The election today features the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, which is completely under the radar. The California Teachers Association, which basically runs the state, endorsed Tom Steyer for governor and an unknown San Diego fellow traveler for the Ed job.

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Here's how "great" the termed-out education guy, Tony Thurmond, did: Mississippi is beating California in reading skills, and university officials have sent a howler to him, begging for schools to start teaching math again because California students are so dumb. Whee.

Also running under the primary radar is the Xavier Becerra scandal. This is the whopper that saw Becerra's Attorney General-turned HHS chief of staff, Dan McCluskie, work with a Gavin Newsom and Xavier Becerra political consultant, who was also Newsom's former chief of staff, to launder money from Becerra's dormant state campaign piggy bank to pay Mc Cluskie's wife for a fake job so Becerra's buddy wouldn't have to take a pay cut to do the Washington, D.C., gig. Then they lied on their taxes.

The feds found out , and hoo boy. In 2024, McCluskie pleaded guilty to wire fraud and will finally be sentenced… two days after today's election on June 4.

Yeah, no corruption in the Democrat machine here.

Save California. Vote Hilton.

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