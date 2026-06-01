L.A.'s Choice: More Dysfunction or Spencer Pratt?

Spencer Pratt has a “shot” to win the Los Angeles mayor’s race, according to the latest polling.

The first thing Angelenos need to begin the biggest turnaround in L.A. history, however, is to admit the city has a problem: self-imposed dysfunction. Then they need to vote for someone who didn't relish in causing it.

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The choice going into Tuesday's top two primary election is really that simple.

As we go into the final day of voting in the Los Angeles mayoral race, there are three candidates leading the pack: the worst and most destructive mayor of all time, Karen Bass, Bass's radical, ideological twin and stalking horse, Nithya Raman, and Spencer Pratt.

Bass and Raman have been accused of teaming up to flood the zone with commies to game California's top-two primary system. The top-two system is the Democrat protection act in real time. For normies, to the extent L.A. has them, Pratt is their only hope in this race.

Voters, some of whose ballots were burned up in a "safe" downtown L.A. drop box over the weekend, need to move the needle to the only person in the race who thinks there’s a problem.

Pratt believes that the answer to "homelessness" is drug treatment, welcomes the feds' raid of cartel-run open-air drug and human trafficking, and thinks current laws on the books should be enforced to clean up the city. He has made animal abuse by drug addicts on L.A.’s Skid Row a signature issue.

If that addict on your street were your own son, what would you do? That is the defining question that guides my 5 step plan to fix the homelessness problem in LA. We *must* end this evil racket of corrupt politicians and NGOs who profit off the misery of these poor souls. They… pic.twitter.com/9VGwwe6srh — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 21, 2026

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An L.A. area Democratic adviser told the Los Angeles Times that "anyone has a shot" in this race.

And the latest polling by U.C. Berkeley and the L.A. Times shows that it’s a dogfight. Karen Bass has 26% support by those polled, Raman is at 25%, and Spencer Pratt, whose house was destroyed in Bass’s Pacific Palisades fire disaster, is at 22%.

Pratt describes this campaign as his destiny. The former reality TV star, whose recent days have been spent touting his wife’s music career and taking care of their sons, feeding and loving his Pacific Palisades hummingbirds which he uses as his campaign’s logo, and trading in valuable crystals (at one point he believed he’d lost $1 million in crystals in the fire), he has become a man on fire after learning and publicly exposing the incompetence and unpreparedness leading to the January 2025 fires.

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Pratt says, "We are going to win."

But don't take his word for it. Watch how his top opponents have attempted to retcon their own public records by suddenly declaring that homelessness and crime are big issues. Bass, the anti-cop, pro-Cuban revolunciónista, has done next to zero to clean up drug and trafficking encampments around businesses and schools, and has fought efforts to do so, but now touts she's "reduced street homelessness by 17.5%." Suddenly, she's the solution to her own problem!

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And how bad are things in Bass's L.A.? She's touting a plan to switch street lights to solar power because all the druggies have stolen the copper in the current ones. How brave and visionary is the woman who stops cops from doing their jobs?

Hilariously, the defund the police and fire lady is also taking credit for President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel's drop in crime that the L.A. Times straight-facedly reports, "includ[es] a homicide rate not seen since the mid-20th century." Do tell, Karen.

Raman, a sitting councilwoman who endorsed Bass until she was convinced that the best way to help her friend was to take up space in the mayor's race, has made similar 59th minute of the 11th hour political conversions.

The only way L.A. can solve its problems is to hire the guy who wants to solve them, not just talk about it.

Go Spencer.

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