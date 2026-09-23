Shareholders Sue New York Times Over Egregious Anti-Israel Bias

Shareholders, finally realizing that the New York Times is little more than an antisemitic propaganda rag, are taking the outlet to court.

The National Center for Public Policy Research announced on September 23 that it, in conjunction with the State Board of Administration of Florida (SBA) and on behalf of the Florida Retirement System Trust Fund (FRSTF), filed a lawsuit against The New York Times Company. The purpose of the suit is to obtain corporate records related to the media company’s “oversight of its journalistic standards and the systems it says are designed to ensure accurate and trustworthy reporting.” Because as any of us could have told them, the Times has no journalistic standards or trustworthy editing.

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The shareholders in question have spent months trying to look at the records they asked for through a method other than a lawsuit, but have failed to do so. While the Times has been repeating Hamas propaganda for years (e.g., the Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a supposedly starving Palestinian child that turned out to be a complete hoax), the particular trigger in this case was the infamous Nicholas Kristof piece that made extreme accusations against Israelis of sexually abusing Palestinians, while citing outright terrorist groups as sources.

As we all subsequently discovered, Israeli authorities had offered the Times their extensive report on Hamas and Palestinian sexual torture of October 7 victims and Israeli hostages not long before Kristof put up his “blood libel” piece. The Slimes — I mean, Times — not only rejected the report on Hamas sexual atrocities, but also refused to publish Israel’s refutation of Kristof’s smears.

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The National Center for Public Policy Research sees the Kristof scandal as part of a pattern, however, rather than an isolated incident.

The shareholders’ concerns extend beyond a single article. Their investigation has examined evidence of repeated errors and corrections, internal complaints about editorial standards, and concerns raised through the Times’ own internal channels. The shareholders are seeking corporate records that can shed light on how the company’s Board and management oversee these systems and respond when concerns about accuracy and editorial standards are raised.

As Steve Milloy, executive director of the center’s Free Enterprise Project, commented, “The question is not whether The New York Times has the right to publish controversial journalism…. The question is whether the company is actually following the safeguards it tells its readers and investors are essential to producing accurate and trustworthy journalism. If those safeguards exist, the Times should be able to show its shareholders that they work.”

Since the National Center for Public Policy Research has been a Times shareholder since 2017, almost a decade, it has a right to challenge the Times on its disingenuous claims. That is especially true when it seems as if the media outlet is literally using genocidal terrorists as sources for articles.

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