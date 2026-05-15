New York Times Refuses to Publish Israeli Refutation of ‘Blood Libel’ Smear Piece

The New York Times appears to be working hard to earn the title of slimiest news outlet in America. Not only did the outlet refuse to publish an Israeli report on Hamas sexual violence against Israel, but it also deliberately dropped terrorist propaganda claiming Israeli sex abuse just before the Israeli report came out, and now it is refusing to publish Israel's refutation of the disgusting lies.

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Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesman Oren Marmorstein released emails on May 15 showing that the Israel Prison Service wrote to The Times with a statement, rejecting the dangerous accusations and emphasizing that its treatment of Palestinian terrorists involves respect for basic rights and strict legal guidelines (which is something that the terrorists in Gaza certainly cannot claim). The Times’ Opinion Senior Staff Editor Susannah Meadows snarkily responded that she would not be adding the comment or any update to the smear piece.

This is what the @nytimes replied when asked to publish the full and official Israel Prison Service’s response to Nicholas Kristof’s lies.



Of course, in their 18-page “article” they never saw fit to publish the full and official response. pic.twitter.com/TbLh2wwaNz — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) May 15, 2026

Also, please read the Israeli report on Hamas sexual violence, which The New York Times refused to cover, and which will make you hate the anti-Israel mainstream media even more. PJ Media VIP subscribers can also read a selection of victim and witness testimonies at this link.

One of the most outrageous claims in Nicholas Kristof’s smear piece was that the Israelis trained dogs to sexually assault Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons. The fact that anyone actually believes such a lie is a reflection of the profound and disturbing antisemitism in the West now. Kristof had absolutely zero evidence for any of his accusations; he relied entirely on claims from terrorists and Hamas-linked liars. The whole point of the piece was to undercut the Israeli report on the unspeakable atrocities that countless Palestinian terrorists committed on Israelis both on and after Oct. 7, 2023. Among Palestinian terrorists, because they are Muslim (read more), rape is a constant, lauded, and widespread weapon of war. That is radically different from the Israeli perspective, which is Biblical and anti-rape.

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There have been many memes mocking the claim about Israelis training anti-Palestinian assault dogs, but while the claim is laughable, the propaganda is exactly the sort of rhetoric that is driving a very real and massive spike in violent antisemitism worldwide. Hamas sexually exploits its own people in Gaza and commits the most unspeakable sexual crimes on Israelis, and yet The Times preferred to publish Hamas's claims.

🚨 BREAKING: The New York Times reveals that Israel has successfully trained a dog to take over Nakatomi Plaza and steal $640 million in negotiable bearer bonds pic.twitter.com/wfo9fW0f82 — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) May 15, 2026

It's worse than you think. The IDF has trained dogs to pilot aircraft. Fully 25% of the sorties against Iran and Hezbollah have been carried out by Belgian Malinois. pic.twitter.com/WzuVTFXYFt — Jerusalem of Iron 🇮🇱 עם ישראל חי (@jerusalemofiron) May 14, 2026

Then again, the New York Times also published a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a supposedly starving Palestinian child that turned out to be a complete hoax, and the outlet has habitually promoted Hamas claims over Israeli reports. The Times might as well openly declare its allegiance to Hamas.

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