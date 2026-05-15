New York Times Refuses to Publish Israeli Refutation of ‘Blood Libel’ Smear Piece

Catherine Salgado | 12:39 PM on May 15, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The New York Times appears to be working hard to earn the title of slimiest news outlet in America. Not only did the outlet refuse to publish an Israeli report on Hamas sexual violence against Israel, but it also deliberately dropped terrorist propaganda claiming Israeli sex abuse just before the Israeli report came out, and now it is refusing to publish Israel's refutation of the disgusting lies.

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Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesman Oren Marmorstein released emails on May 15 showing that the Israel Prison Service wrote to The Times with a statement, rejecting the dangerous accusations and emphasizing that its treatment of Palestinian terrorists involves respect for basic rights and strict legal guidelines (which is something that the terrorists in Gaza certainly cannot claim). The Times’ Opinion Senior Staff Editor Susannah Meadows snarkily responded that she would not be adding the comment or any update to the smear piece.

Also, please read the Israeli report on Hamas sexual violence, which The New York Times refused to cover, and which will make you hate the anti-Israel mainstream media even more. PJ Media VIP subscribers can also read a selection of victim and witness testimonies at this link.

One of the most outrageous claims in Nicholas Kristof’s smear piece was that the Israelis trained dogs to sexually assault Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons. The fact that anyone actually believes such a lie is a reflection of the profound and disturbing antisemitism in the West now. Kristof had absolutely zero evidence for any of his accusations; he relied entirely on claims from terrorists and Hamas-linked liars. The whole point of the piece was to undercut the Israeli report on the unspeakable atrocities that countless Palestinian terrorists committed on Israelis both on and after Oct. 7, 2023. Among Palestinian terrorists, because they are Muslim (read more), rape is a constant, lauded, and widespread weapon of war. That is radically different from the Israeli perspective, which is Biblical and anti-rape.

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Related425 Groups With CCP Ties Are Getting $1B Annually to Organize Against Israel and the U.S.

There have been many memes mocking the claim about Israelis training anti-Palestinian assault dogs, but while the claim is laughable, the propaganda is exactly the sort of rhetoric that is driving a very real and massive spike in violent antisemitism worldwide. Hamas sexually exploits its own people in Gaza and commits the most unspeakable sexual crimes on Israelis, and yet The Times preferred to publish Hamas's claims.

Then again, the New York Times also published a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a supposedly starving Palestinian child that turned out to be a complete hoax, and the outlet has habitually promoted Hamas claims over Israeli reports. The Times might as well openly declare its allegiance to Hamas.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAEL TERRORISM THE NEW YORK TIMES

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