Rabbi Barclay's Israel Update for September 23

Chag Sameach, I hope all who observed Yom Kippur had an easy fast, and that preparations are going well for this weekend's holiday of Sukkot (often called the "Feast of Tabernacles" by academics and non-Jews). It has been a busy few days, but often in more subtle ways, as the world prepares for more rhetoric at the United Nations, and Israel is preparing for its national elections.

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President Trump spoke at the U.N. on Tuesday, and without going into details, the speech was as expected. It was a condemnation of Iran, a call for all of the nations of the world to effect change upon Iran, and a clear statement that things are about to change both there and in the entire region. The President of Iran is speaking this morning at the U.N.; and it is probable that his speech will be the mirror reflection of Trump's, condemning the United States and Israel.

A subtle but important agreement was also reached on Tuesday between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland. Greenland will now house two American military bases that have not been opened since the Cold War. This deal is much more important in the war against Iran than most people recognize. It establishes an even deeper alliance with Denmark and locks Denmark into being more supportive of the American efforts against Iran both economically and potentially militarily. The more European nations are economically tied to America, the more they will also be tied militarily in any fights against Iran, especially given how much oil Europe needs from that region of the world. More impactful than Trump's speech at the United Nations, this agreement puts more pressure on the Iranian regime.

These days of Yom Kippur have also brought out more Jew-hatred from around the world. Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani addressed the UN General Assembly and said, "What has occurred in Gaza is genocide in every sense of the word. The disaster in Gaza continues." Not only does he clearly not know the U.N.'s definition of "genocide,” but given that nearly all studies show that Gaza's population from 2023 to 2026 has either grown by up to 3% or stayed the same as pre-Oct. 7, if Israel was trying to commit genocide, they are failing miserably.

But the Emir was not alone over the last few days in expressing Jew-hatred. Mayor Mamdani said of Netanyahu that, "as prime minister, he is the architect of a horrific genocide against Palestinians." Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that his country will transfer 100 million Canadian dollars in aid for Palestinians.

And French President Macron told the U.N. the blatant lie that "Hamas has never operated in the West Bank." This absurdity from a Western world leader sparked Netanyahu to respond: "The ridiculous absurdity of Emmanuel Macron's statement is astounding. On Sunday, the eve of Yom Kippur, just two days ago, Netanel Shaqaron — a French citizen and father of six — was murdered in his car by a Hamas terrorist in Judea and Samaria. With his last breath, he told his son to flee. Hamas terrorists carry out attacks against Jews almost daily. They have murdered countless Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria. Ignorance is no excuse for erasing their blood."

And yet, as always, there are optimistic glimmers of hope. Colombia (the nation, not the school) informed the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Tuesday that it is withdrawing its support for the genocide lawsuit filed by South Africa against Israel, following the war in Gaza. Additionally, Colombia's new President Abelardo de la Espriella has lifted the ban on selling coal to Israel, restored diplomatic relations, and announced the relocation of the Colombian embassy to Jerusalem.

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The upcoming holiday reminds us to always be hopeful, for our faith is in God, who always has and will keep His covenant. Sukkot reminds us to trust in Him, and may we all embrace the power of this holiday to deepen our faith and to let our actions reflect that faith.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 23, 2026

12th of Tishrei, 5787

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