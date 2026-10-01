Israel Warned UK of Iran Terror Attack. UK Sanctioned Israel and Released Terrorists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a stunning revelation. Israeli intelligence warned the UK about a possible attack like the one that almost occurred at the RAF Fairford airbase. But British authorities apparently ignored the warning, immediately sanctioned Israel, and then released the terrorists who did in fact attempt the attack.

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Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee was stunned to discover how determined UK authorities are to demonize Israel and side with the Muslims who want them dead. How suicidal do you have to be to hate the only country in the Middle East that favors the West and democracy while continually backing terrorists who would love nothing more than to turn the West into a brutal caliphate?

An incredible revelation by @IsraeliPM . US ally @Israel warns UK of Iranian terror plot. UK acts on intel and thwarts attack. Next day, UK sanctions...Iran? No, incorrect. UK sanctions ISRAEL! That's a mighty fine "Thank you." — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 1, 2026

In case you don’t know exactly what this story is about, Britain sanctioned Israel this month because Jews live on their ancient ancestral lands of Judea and Samaria, part of the land that God gave to the Israelites as a perpetual possession from the river to the sea over a thousand years before the invention of Islam (Genesis 17:8, Joshua 1:4). Muslim Arabs want to recolonize Israel and have demanded more and more land in Judea and Samaria, with Palestinian terrorist attacks multiplying there right now like poisonous weeds. British authorities agree with the jihadi colonizing Arabs rather than with the Jews who have the ancient native claim.

Related: Netanyahu Confirms Hijacker Had ‘Islamist Radical Indoctrination’

Then on Sunday, the news broke about a farmer uncovering a plot to target a UK airbase that hosted Americans who struck the Iranian regime. UK authorities immediately released the terrorists on bail and at first insisted they were all UK nationals. They have since admitted that at least one of the attempted jihadis also has Iranian citizenship.

It almost seems as if the UK government is disappointed that the terrorist attack did not occur. And now comes the new revelation from Bibi. Referring to the extreme antisemitism among British officials, Netanyahu told Fox News, “You want to hear how absurd things are there, and how far the anti-Israel propaganda has gone? We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it's an Iranian sponsored attack, and pretty much the next day, they slapped sanctions on us.”

People have been noting that without the farmer who accidentally happened upon the vans of Middle Eastern men, and who refused to give up until she had notified some authority, the terrorist attack on RAF Fairford base could have succeeded. Now we can say that before the farmer came upon those vans, Israel was already cautioning the UK to be on the alert, and the UK metaphorically spat in Israel’s face.

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Netanyahu exclaimed, “It’s wild. I mean, the caving in, the collapse before the Islamist-Marxist alliance, is very dangerous for the future of the West.” No kidding.

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