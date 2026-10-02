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Oman Banned FlyDubai Hijacker From Flying. So Why Was He?

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 02, 2026 7:18 PM
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Oman Banned FlyDubai Hijacker From Flying. So Why Was He?
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

FlyDubai has major questions to answer, because the anti-Israel terrorist who tried to hijack an airplane and crash it this week while acting as a FlyDubai copilot had a ban from his home country on flying because of his beliefs.

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We already knew the airline company had messed up because pilots flying to Israel are not supposed to be from countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel, and Oman does not. So an Omani copilot should never have been on a flight to Tel Aviv. But now it appears the failure goes back much further, because FlyDubai didn’t even do enough background checking when hiring the copilot to discover that even pro-terrorist Oman thought he was too radical to pilot a plane.

Oman has been fairly consistently in support of the terrorist Iranian regime throughout this whole year of Iran’s domestic and international massacres, so the copilot must be extreme indeed if he is worse. Fox News reported Friday:

The FlyDubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain of a passenger jet mid-flight and nearly causing a catastrophic crash was grounded by Oman Air in 2024 after the airline discovered he had been visiting radical Islamic websites, according to a source familiar with the matter… Authorities believe the co-pilot moved to Dubai later that same year, according to the source, who also told Fox News the co-pilot spent a significant part of his life outside Oman, including with his mother, who is from Syria.

According to the source, FlyDubai did not check with Oman Air about the co-pilot before hiring him.

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If the stabbed pilot had not been able to unlock the cockpit before he collapsed and multiple Israelis and off-duty pilots had not immediately jumped into action, the Omani would have succeeded in taking down the plane. Think how entirely preventable that near-deadly disaster was, if FlyDubai had not cut so many corners.

Related: Israel Warned UK of Iran Terror Attack. UK Sanctioned Israel and Released Terrorists.

An Emirati source already confirmed that the copilot was a pro-Hamas activist obsessed with Palestinian terrorists, which explains why he tried to crash a plane full of Israelis. Fortunately, the Israelis were able to overpower him. 

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No official government source has yet acknowledged the name of the attempted hijacker. Israel War Room reports that he is Hamam Alhamami, but this is still unconfirmed as of about 7 p.m. Eastern time.

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News Topics HAMAS | ISRAEL | OMAN | TERRORISM

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