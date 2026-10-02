Oman Banned FlyDubai Hijacker From Flying. So Why Was He?

FlyDubai has major questions to answer, because the anti-Israel terrorist who tried to hijack an airplane and crash it this week while acting as a FlyDubai copilot had a ban from his home country on flying because of his beliefs.

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We already knew the airline company had messed up because pilots flying to Israel are not supposed to be from countries that do not have diplomatic ties with Israel, and Oman does not. So an Omani copilot should never have been on a flight to Tel Aviv. But now it appears the failure goes back much further, because FlyDubai didn’t even do enough background checking when hiring the copilot to discover that even pro-terrorist Oman thought he was too radical to pilot a plane.

Oman has been fairly consistently in support of the terrorist Iranian regime throughout this whole year of Iran’s domestic and international massacres, so the copilot must be extreme indeed if he is worse. Fox News reported Friday:

The FlyDubai co-pilot accused of stabbing the captain of a passenger jet mid-flight and nearly causing a catastrophic crash was grounded by Oman Air in 2024 after the airline discovered he had been visiting radical Islamic websites, according to a source familiar with the matter… Authorities believe the co-pilot moved to Dubai later that same year, according to the source, who also told Fox News the co-pilot spent a significant part of his life outside Oman, including with his mother, who is from Syria. According to the source, FlyDubai did not check with Oman Air about the co-pilot before hiring him.

If the stabbed pilot had not been able to unlock the cockpit before he collapsed and multiple Israelis and off-duty pilots had not immediately jumped into action, the Omani would have succeeded in taking down the plane. Think how entirely preventable that near-deadly disaster was, if FlyDubai had not cut so many corners.

Related: Israel Warned UK of Iran Terror Attack. UK Sanctioned Israel and Released Terrorists.

An Emirati source already confirmed that the copilot was a pro-Hamas activist obsessed with Palestinian terrorists, which explains why he tried to crash a plane full of Israelis. Fortunately, the Israelis were able to overpower him.

Israeli hero aboard nearly-hijacked FlyDubai flight FZ 1073: Yaniv Hayoun Hayoun has no background in security. But when he realized there was an attempted hijacking, he knew he had to do something. He ran to the cockpit and physically fought with the co-pilot, who had stabbed the pilot and was attempting to crash the plane. Hayoun put the co-pilot in a chokehold and dragged. him out of the cockpit. Others came over to help restrain him. Hayoun then went back into the cockpit and pulled back on the yoke to pull the plane out of its nosedive. The plane had dropped 17,000+ feet in under two minutes. An off-duty pilot then entered the cockpit and took over the controls, and Haroun went back out to help guard the co-pilot. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 30, 2026

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No official government source has yet acknowledged the name of the attempted hijacker. Israel War Room reports that he is Hamam Alhamami, but this is still unconfirmed as of about 7 p.m. Eastern time.

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